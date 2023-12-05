BGMI unveils superstar Ranveer Singh as playable character! Know about new events and crates

BGMI recently released the new 2.9 update with new themes, events, crates, and many more exciting features for the players to enjoy the gameplay. Now, the game has stunned players by introducing two 3D Ranveer Singh avatars as a playable character which also features his moves in the form of emotes and voice packs. That's not all! The game announced two new events: the Ranveer Singh Discovery event and the Play and Win event. There is a new crate as well called the Ranveer Singh crate. Know all about the new announcements below.

BGMI collaborates with Ranveer Singh

BGMI in collaboration with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh introduced the new 3D avatars to immerse players with his energy. As the brand ambassador of the game, the game also included multiple events and crates in the name of the actor. With the update, the game features the Ranveer Singh discovery event, the Ranveer Singh crate and a Play and Win event. During the update, players will get a chance to win exciting rewards and in-game items which will feature Ranveer Singh

The virtual Ranveer Singh will be available in avatars - RS Dark Stealth and RS Swaggy Baba. Additionally, from Ranveer Singh Special Crate player can win emotes inspired by superstar Ranveer Singh's dance moves - Swagster Groove emote, Swagster Tathad emote, Swagster Sway emote, Swagster Twirl emote as well as a special voice pack. The RS Crate also includes items such as RS Swaggy Buggy, RS Fury -M249 upgradable gun skin, RS Dhamaka (grenade skin), RS Pan-cho (pan skin), and much more.

The Ranveer Singh Discovery event will also give players a chance to win ornaments, space gifts, parachutes and more, through earning points by playing in the classic modes. The RS Discovery event is live from December 1 to January 25

The Play and Win event involves several tasks which players to complete and win tokens for which they can exchange and win exciting prizes such as Lion Champion Set, Lion Champion Headgear, Thorned Rose - Crowbar, Neon Kiss Ornament, and more.

