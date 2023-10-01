Bought a new iPhone 15? How to restart, recover, and restore your new iPhone

Are you having trouble with your new iPhone 15? Sometimes, you might need to restart it or put it in recovery mode to fix problems. Don't worry; we will show you how to do it easily, no matter which iPhone 15 model you have.

Restarting Your iPhone 15

Your iPhone 15 should work smoothly most of the time, but occasionally, it might become unresponsive. In such cases, you can force restart it, similar to unplugging a computer to restart it.

1. Quick-press the Volume Up button and release it.

2. Quick-press the Volume Down button and release it.

3. Long-press the Side button until you see a connect-to-computer symbol on your iPhone 15's screen.

Recovery Mode: When Things Get Really Bad

If your iPhone 15 refuses to start, crashes on startup, or gets stuck on the Apple logo, you may need to put it in recovery mode to save it. Keep in mind that doing this will erase all your data, so make sure you have a backup. Unfortunately, you can't back up your device in recovery mode.

To enter recovery mode on your iPhone 15:

1. Connect your iPhone 15 to your Mac using a USB-C to USB-C cable.

2. If it's the first time, tap the Trust button and enter your iPhone's passcode.

3. Allow the USB connection on your Mac.

4. Open Finder and click your iPhone under the Location heading.

5. Click the Trust button in Finder to complete the connection.

Now, perform these steps quickly:

1. Quick-press the Volume Up button and release it.

2. Quick-press the Volume Down button and release it.

3. Long-press the Side button until you see a connect-to-computer symbol on your iPhone 15's display.

Your Mac will recognize your iPhone 15 in recovery mode. You'll have two options: update iOS while keeping your data or restore iOS, which is like starting fresh with the latest iOS version.

Exiting Recovery Mode

To exit recovery mode on your iPhone 15:

1. Long-press the Side button until the connect-to-computer symbol disappears.

2. Your iPhone 15 will reboot, and you'll be back to the Lock Screen.

DFU Mode: A Last Resort

In rare cases, you might need to use Device Firmware Upgrade (DFU) mode to reinstall iOS. Here's how to do it:

1. Connect your iPhone 15 to your Mac with a USB-C to USB-C cable.

2. Follow the trust process as explained in the recovery mode section if it's your first time connecting.

3. Quickly perform these steps:

Quick-press the Volume Up button and release it.

Quick-press the Volume Down button and release it.

Long-press the Side button for 10 seconds.

While still holding the Side button, long-press the Volume Down button for 5 seconds.

Release the Side button while continuing to hold the Volume Down button for another 10 seconds.

Your iPhone 15's display will remain black if DFU mode is successful.

Exiting DFU Mode

To exit DFU mode on your iPhone 15:

1. Quick-press the Volume Up button and release it.

2. Quick-press the Volume Down button and release it.

3. Long-press the Side button until the Apple logo appears.

Your iPhone 15 will boot back to the Lock Screen.

In short, whether you need to restart, recover, or restore your iPhone 15, these simple steps can help you get your device back on track. Just remember to back up your data regularly to avoid losing important information.

