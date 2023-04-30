CSK vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023 Live: Where to stream Chennai vs Punjab IPL match online today

CSK vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023: The weekend is set to be one thrilling affair! In the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on the field, following their recent loss to the Rajasthan Royals in the last match. Currently ranked fourth in the standings with five wins and three losses in six games, Chennai Super Kings will seek to improve their position by winning this match. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are currently in sixth place in the points table with eight points from eight matches. Punjab must secure a victory to stay in the running for a spot among the top four teams.

Undoubtedly, today's match will be crucial for both teams to secure their next win in order to retain their chances of moving to the next round of IPL 2023. If you're waiting for the weekend match between CSK and PBKS in the TATA IPL 2023, it's crucial to have all the necessary information, including the schedule time, free online streaming options.

CSK vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023: Time and Venue

Today's match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The CSK vs PBKS match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

CSK vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023: How to watch it Live on TV and online

You can watch the 41st IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings Live on TV as it will be broadcast on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

If you are looking for the online option, then know you can catch the live streaming of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings on Jio Cinema. All you need to do is install the app on your smartphone and simply enjoy the match. The fun part is that you catch the match live without paying any fee for the subscription in India.

CSK vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023: Teams

Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni (captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala.

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Bhatia, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Simran Singh, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Vidwath Kaverappa, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Mohit Rathee, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh