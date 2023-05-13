DC vs PBKS IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Watch Delhi vs Punjab Match Online; Know When, Where, and How

DC vs PBKS IPL 2023 Live: The finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is just a couple of weeks away and cricket fans are already excited to see their favourite IPL team winning the trophy. Well, for today, Saturday, May 13 two IPL matches were scheduled. One between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at 3:30 PM and the other between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at 7:30 PM IST. Here is all you need to know about DC vs PBKS.

DC vs PBKS

The 59th match of the IPL 2023 season between DC and PBKS will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, today, Saturday, May 13, 2023. As per the Points Table, DC is currently standing at the last position (10th) while PBKS is at the 8th spot. It can also be known that none of the teams, that is Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have won the championship title of the IPL yet.

Meanwhile, you can enjoy watching the match live on television or on your smartphone. Here are the details you need to know about the DC vs PBKS IPL 2023 match live.

DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: When and where to watch

As already stated the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, May 13.

DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: How to watch it Live on TV

You can watch the 59th IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings Live on TV as it will broadcast on Star Sports channels- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: How to watch live streaming

The live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will be available on Jio Cinema. In order to watch the match, you will have to install the app on your smartphone and then watch it live.

DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: Teams

Delhi Capitals Team: David Warner (Captain), Sarfaraz Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Priyam Garg, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Phil Salt, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Ishant Sharma, Praveen Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Vicky Ostwal, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungisani Ngidi.

Punjab Kings Team: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Bhatia, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Simran Singh, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Vidwath Kaverappa, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Mohit Rathee, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh.