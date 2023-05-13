Home How To DC vs PBKS IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Watch Delhi vs Punjab Match Online; Know When, Where, and How

DC vs PBKS IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Watch Delhi vs Punjab Match Online; Know When, Where, and How

DC vs PBKS IPL 2023 Live: Cricket fans can watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL match live online today. Know when and where and how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 13 2023, 17:56 IST
DC vs PBKS IPL 2023
DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: Here is all you need to know about today's match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. (Punjab Kings Twitter)
DC vs PBKS IPL 2023
DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: Here is all you need to know about today's match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. (Punjab Kings Twitter)

DC vs PBKS IPL 2023 Live: The finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is just a couple of weeks away and cricket fans are already excited to see their favourite IPL team winning the trophy. Well, for today, Saturday, May 13 two IPL matches were scheduled. One between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at 3:30 PM and the other between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at 7:30 PM IST. Here is all you need to know about DC vs PBKS.

DC vs PBKS

The 59th match of the IPL 2023 season between DC and PBKS will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, today, Saturday, May 13, 2023. As per the Points Table, DC is currently standing at the last position (10th) while PBKS is at the 8th spot. It can also be known that none of the teams, that is Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have won the championship title of the IPL yet.

Meanwhile, you can enjoy watching the match live on television or on your smartphone. Here are the details you need to know about the DC vs PBKS IPL 2023 match live.

DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: When and where to watch

As already stated the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, May 13.

DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: How to watch it Live on TV

You can watch the 59th IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings Live on TV as it will broadcast on Star Sports channels- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: How to watch live streaming

The live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will be available on Jio Cinema. In order to watch the match, you will have to install the app on your smartphone and then watch it live.

DC vs PBKS IPL 2023: Teams

Delhi Capitals Team: David Warner (Captain), Sarfaraz Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Priyam Garg, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Phil Salt, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Ishant Sharma, Praveen Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Vicky Ostwal, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungisani Ngidi.

Punjab Kings Team: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Bhatia, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Simran Singh, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Vidwath Kaverappa, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Mohit Rathee, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 May, 17:56 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Transcription apps
Writing on the go? Check out the top 3 speech to text apps you must try out
Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets