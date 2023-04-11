Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 11, 2023: Chance to win the Bunny Warrior bundle

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 11, 2023: Chance to win the Bunny Warrior bundle

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 11: These codes are time-sensitive, so make sure to claim them in the official redemption website. Know how to.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 11 2023, 07:27 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Free Fire Max
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
View all Images
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 11: A step-by-step guide to help you claim the redeem codes and win exciting prizes (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 11: One of the few remaining online multiplayer battlegrounds games in India, Free Fire Max is gaining popularity due to its high-end graphics and animation. The game is essentially a smoother version of the original title and the only difference is that it is optimized to give a much nicer-looking environment and some exclusive elements (that do not affect the competitiveness). And just like the original title, getting premium bundles is almost impossible unless the player is willing to real money in the game. However, the developers have introduced redeem codes using which players can win freebies that include in-game items including free diamonds and premium bundles. So, check what's on offer today and claim these codes. Details below.

Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has made an important announcement. It tweeted, “Get your hands on adorable Plushie bundles by exchanging your tokens earned from daily missions in Free Fire's FFL Event! This event is available from today until April 16th". 

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 11

The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes where each code contains individual in-game items. So, just like a lucky draw, you can win anything from weapon cards to premium bundles. Since there is no upper limit to how many codes you can redeem, you can claim multiple codes to win the best rewards, however, one code can only be redeemed once by a player. To redeem the codes, players will have to visit the official redemption website. The process has been explained below.

There are a couple of rules which you must know. The codes have an expiration limit of 12-18 hours so make sure to claim them early. Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not open for you. To make sure that doesn't affect the gifts you can win, try to claim as many codes as possible.

Today's redeem codes:

  1. FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  2. MCPW3D28VZD6
  3. XZJZE25WEFJJ
  4. FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  5. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  6. 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  7. FFCMCPSJ99S3
  8. MCPW2D1U3XA3
  9. UVX9PYZV54AC
  10. FFCMCPSEN5MX
  11. MCPW2D2WKWF2
  12. ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  13. HNC95435FAGJ

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for April 11

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Apr, 07:27 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets