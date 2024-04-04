Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 4: Evo Vault event; unlock exclusive gun skins and rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 4: Free Fire MAX, the popular gaming platform, has introduced a thrilling new feature called Evo Vault, along with its anticipated OB44 Update, on April 2, 2024. This Evo Vault event brings a golden chance for gamers to snag some of the coolest Evo gun skins through a special engagement.

For those eager to amp up their gameplay with top-notch weapons, the Evo Vault offers a range of exclusive Evo gun skins, including the eye-catching MP40-Chromasonic, the powerful Thompson-Cindered Colossus, the blazing M4A1-Infernal Draco, and the sleek MP5-Platinum Divinity.

Here's What You Need to Know about Free Fire MAX's New Evo Vault Event:

To join the action, players can use diamonds, the in-game currency, to spin the Luck Royale wheel within the event. The rules are simple: one spin costs 20 diamonds, while a set of 11 spins goes for 200 diamonds, giving a discount for bulk buys. In addition to these coveted skins, players can also discover token crates specific to each gun, crucial for upgrading these skins to their ultimate versions and unlocking their full potential.

Here's the List of Rewards for Free Fire MAX's Evo Vault Event:

MP40-Chromasonic

Thompson-Cindered Colossus

M4A1-Infernal Draco

MP5-Platinum Divinity

Chromasonic (MP40) Token Crate

Cindered Colossus (Thompson) Token Crate

Infernal Draco (M4A1) Token Crate

Platinum Divinity (MP5) Token Crate

Gold Royale Voucher

Secret Clue

Bonfire

How to Get Started:

Getting in on the action is a breeze. Simply fire up Free Fire MAX, head over to the Luck Royale section, and select the Evo Vault event to kick off your hunt for those exclusive Evo gun skins.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 4

FG5Q2R3X4Z1E6TBF

FC1Y7N3T6R4P9AVE

FS9W3V7X1L5J6FOQ

FD4B1Z8T2Q95C7LH

FR3E0N6F9V2D7Z5K

FY5J9M2A6W3B1G4C

FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM

FQ8K2M3G7L4X1Y6E

FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS

FJ0I5H2X4E9G7CPV

FX2G5P9F3H6T1L4V

FK9Z3L2T5V7R4C0B

FW6H8K3Y5N2R7X4M

FT6X7K3L8OS1F9ZN

FA3B8R5XD2JF0K9W

FP7M4Q9YG2F1L8Z6

FE9V0C5B1R4S3N6A

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 4: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.