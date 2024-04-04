Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 4: Evo Vault event; unlock exclusive gun skins and rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 4: A new Evo Vault event has arrived, offering exclusive Evo gun skins like MP40-Chromasonic and Thompson-Cindered Colossus. Learn how to join and win these cool rewards!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 4: Free Fire MAX, the popular gaming platform, has introduced a thrilling new feature called Evo Vault, along with its anticipated OB44 Update, on April 2, 2024. This Evo Vault event brings a golden chance for gamers to snag some of the coolest Evo gun skins through a special engagement.
For those eager to amp up their gameplay with top-notch weapons, the Evo Vault offers a range of exclusive Evo gun skins, including the eye-catching MP40-Chromasonic, the powerful Thompson-Cindered Colossus, the blazing M4A1-Infernal Draco, and the sleek MP5-Platinum Divinity.
Also read: Microsoft has a new AI chatbot just for Xbox gamers- Details
Here's What You Need to Know about Free Fire MAX's New Evo Vault Event:
To join the action, players can use diamonds, the in-game currency, to spin the Luck Royale wheel within the event. The rules are simple: one spin costs 20 diamonds, while a set of 11 spins goes for 200 diamonds, giving a discount for bulk buys. In addition to these coveted skins, players can also discover token crates specific to each gun, crucial for upgrading these skins to their ultimate versions and unlocking their full potential.
Also read: Microsoft boosts Copilot with GPT-4 turbo upgrade and enhanced image generation for business subscribers
Here's the List of Rewards for Free Fire MAX's Evo Vault Event:
- MP40-Chromasonic
- Thompson-Cindered Colossus
- M4A1-Infernal Draco
- MP5-Platinum Divinity
- Chromasonic (MP40) Token Crate
- Cindered Colossus (Thompson) Token Crate
- Infernal Draco (M4A1) Token Crate
- Platinum Divinity (MP5) Token Crate
- Gold Royale Voucher
- Secret Clue
- Bonfire
How to Get Started:
Getting in on the action is a breeze. Simply fire up Free Fire MAX, head over to the Luck Royale section, and select the Evo Vault event to kick off your hunt for those exclusive Evo gun skins.
Also read: Amazon used remote workers from India to power its ‘Just Walk Out' AI technology at stores
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 4
- FG5Q2R3X4Z1E6TBF
- FC1Y7N3T6R4P9AVE
- FS9W3V7X1L5J6FOQ
- FD4B1Z8T2Q95C7LH
- FR3E0N6F9V2D7Z5K
- FY5J9M2A6W3B1G4C
- FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM
- FQ8K2M3G7L4X1Y6E
- FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS
- FJ0I5H2X4E9G7CPV
- FX2G5P9F3H6T1L4V
- FK9Z3L2T5V7R4C0B
- FW6H8K3Y5N2R7X4M
- FT6X7K3L8OS1F9ZN
- FA3B8R5XD2JF0K9W
- FP7M4Q9YG2F1L8Z6
- FE9V0C5B1R4S3N6A
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 4: How to use redeem codes
Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.
Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.
Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.
Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.
Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71712199248503