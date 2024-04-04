 Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 4: Evo Vault event; unlock exclusive gun skins and rewards | How-to
Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 4: Evo Vault event; unlock exclusive gun skins and rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 4: Evo Vault event; unlock exclusive gun skins and rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 4: A new Evo Vault event has arrived, offering exclusive Evo gun skins like MP40-Chromasonic and Thompson-Cindered Colossus. Learn how to join and win these cool rewards!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 04 2024, 08:29 IST
Icon
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire MAX
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire MAX
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
icon View all Images
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 4 bring exclusive in-game rewards for free. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 4: Free Fire MAX, the popular gaming platform, has introduced a thrilling new feature called Evo Vault, along with its anticipated OB44 Update, on April 2, 2024. This Evo Vault event brings a golden chance for gamers to snag some of the coolest Evo gun skins through a special engagement.

For those eager to amp up their gameplay with top-notch weapons, the Evo Vault offers a range of exclusive Evo gun skins, including the eye-catching MP40-Chromasonic, the powerful Thompson-Cindered Colossus, the blazing M4A1-Infernal Draco, and the sleek MP5-Platinum Divinity.

Also read: Microsoft has a new AI chatbot just for Xbox gamers- Details

Here's What You Need to Know about Free Fire MAX's New Evo Vault Event:

To join the action, players can use diamonds, the in-game currency, to spin the Luck Royale wheel within the event. The rules are simple: one spin costs 20 diamonds, while a set of 11 spins goes for 200 diamonds, giving a discount for bulk buys. In addition to these coveted skins, players can also discover token crates specific to each gun, crucial for upgrading these skins to their ultimate versions and unlocking their full potential.

Also read: Microsoft boosts Copilot with GPT-4 turbo upgrade and enhanced image generation for business subscribers

Here's the List of Rewards for Free Fire MAX's Evo Vault Event:

  • MP40-Chromasonic
  • Thompson-Cindered Colossus
  • M4A1-Infernal Draco
  • MP5-Platinum Divinity
  • Chromasonic (MP40) Token Crate
  • Cindered Colossus (Thompson) Token Crate
  • Infernal Draco (M4A1) Token Crate
  • Platinum Divinity (MP5) Token Crate
  • Gold Royale Voucher
  • Secret Clue
  • Bonfire

How to Get Started:

Getting in on the action is a breeze. Simply fire up Free Fire MAX, head over to the Luck Royale section, and select the Evo Vault event to kick off your hunt for those exclusive Evo gun skins.

Also read: Amazon used remote workers from India to power its ‘Just Walk Out' AI technology at stores

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 4

  • FG5Q2R3X4Z1E6TBF
  • FC1Y7N3T6R4P9AVE
  • FS9W3V7X1L5J6FOQ
  • FD4B1Z8T2Q95C7LH
  • FR3E0N6F9V2D7Z5K
  • FY5J9M2A6W3B1G4C
  • FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM
  • FQ8K2M3G7L4X1Y6E
  • FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS
  • FJ0I5H2X4E9G7CPV
  • FX2G5P9F3H6T1L4V
  • FK9Z3L2T5V7R4C0B
  • FW6H8K3Y5N2R7X4M
  • FT6X7K3L8OS1F9ZN
  • FA3B8R5XD2JF0K9W
  • FP7M4Q9YG2F1L8Z6
  • FE9V0C5B1R4S3N6A

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 4: How to use redeem codes 

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account. 

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes. 

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more. 

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code. 

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Apr, 08:29 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
5 best cars in GTA 5 story mode for free roam adventures
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gets new games: From The Quarry to Open Roads, know what's new
GTA 5
GTA 5 tips: Stop making these 5 mistakes if you want to play the game like a pro
GTA 6
GTA 6 map: New leak report reveals over 100 locations for players to explore, immersive gaming experience
GTA 5
GTA 5 modders introduce 100 new missions: All details to get new challenges

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets