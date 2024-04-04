Microsoft boosts Copilot with GPT-4 turbo upgrade and enhanced image generation for business subscribers

Microsoft is unveiling a significant upgrade to its AI-powered Copilot assistant, offering business subscribers priority access to the powerful GPT-4 Turbo model. This enhancement, included in the $30 per user, per month package of Copilot for Microsoft 365, allows users to harness the capabilities of OpenAI's latest model across various platforms, including the Copilot mobile app, web interface, Windows, and Edge.

Priority Access for Enhanced Efficiency

With this rollout, Microsoft aims to provide commercial customers with priority access to the GPT-4 Turbo model, ensuring faster and more comprehensive responses. As part of this update, restrictions on the number of chats per day and turns per conversation are also being lifted, enabling users to engage with Copilot more extensively.

Users of Copilot for Microsoft 365 will benefit from access to cutting-edge foundation models, enriched with the latest publicly available information from the web. Importantly, in the commercial context, Microsoft is committed to data protection, ensuring that user and business interactions are not stored for training purposes.

While Copilot Pro subscribers already enjoyed access to GPT-4 Turbo, this upgrade extends the privilege to businesses leveraging Copilot for Microsoft 365. Moreover, the enhanced model will be available for both web queries and work-related tasks such as email inquiries, document analysis, and more, with support for analysing up to 300 pages of text in a single prompt.

Expanded Image Generation for Enhanced Creativity

In addition to the AI enhancements, Microsoft is also amplifying its image generation capabilities within Microsoft Designer for Copilot users. Business subscribers will soon be able to create up to 100 images per day, a significant increase from the previous limit of 15 images per day. Leveraging OpenAI's DALL-E 3 model, Microsoft promises rapid image generation to minimise waiting times.

These advancements will first be accessible through copilot.microsoft.com before extending to the Copilot mobile app, Windows, Edge, and other platforms where users engage with Microsoft 365's work context directly.