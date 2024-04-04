 Microsoft boosts Copilot with GPT-4 turbo upgrade and enhanced image generation for business subscribers | Tech News
Microsoft boosts Copilot with GPT-4 turbo upgrade and enhanced image generation for business subscribers

Microsoft's Copilot assistant receives a turbo boost with GPT-4 upgrade, offering businesses faster responses and expanded capabilities, including improved image generation for enhanced user experience.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Apr 04 2024, 08:23 IST
Icon
5 ways Microsoft Copilot makes your experience with Word, Excel, Loop, and more, amazing
image caption
1/5 1. Copilot in Outlook:  Copilot can summarize lengthy email threads, provide annotated key information, and suggest action items, replies, and follow-up meetings. It even helps you maintain your unique writing style with the "Sound like me" feature and enables you to catch up on Team meetings at your convenience.  (Microsoft)
image caption
2/5 2. Copilot in Word: Enjoy and upgrade your writing job on Copilot, request document summaries for quick recaps, or explore in-depth bullet-pointed summaries. Copilot can rewrite paragraphs and let you fine-tune tones, refine prompts, and even generate tables from your text – all while saving time on formatting.   (Microsoft)
image caption
3/5 3. Copilot in Excel: Create formula columns, apply custom data highlights, filter and sort with ease, and gain instant insights with Copilot's powerful analytics and visualization capabilities.   (Microsoft )
image caption
4/5 4. Copilot in Loop: Copilot in Loop facilitates team co-creation, content organization, and seamless transitions. Generate tables, summaries, and open-ended questions to keep your team in sync, and save time with code block suggestions.   (Microsoft )
Microsoft Copilot
5/5 5. Copilot in OneNote: Ask comprehensive questions, generate content summaries, and enhance your writing clarity in seconds. Copilot streamlines your note-taking process, making it more insightful and efficient.   (Pexels)
Microsoft Copilot
icon View all Images
Microsoft 365's Copilot is getting an upgrade, offering priority access to GPT-4 Turbo and better image generation. (Microsoft )

Microsoft is unveiling a significant upgrade to its AI-powered Copilot assistant, offering business subscribers priority access to the powerful GPT-4 Turbo model. This enhancement, included in the $30 per user, per month package of Copilot for Microsoft 365, allows users to harness the capabilities of OpenAI's latest model across various platforms, including the Copilot mobile app, web interface, Windows, and Edge.

Priority Access for Enhanced Efficiency

With this rollout, Microsoft aims to provide commercial customers with priority access to the GPT-4 Turbo model, ensuring faster and more comprehensive responses. As part of this update, restrictions on the number of chats per day and turns per conversation are also being lifted, enabling users to engage with Copilot more extensively.

Users of Copilot for Microsoft 365 will benefit from access to cutting-edge foundation models, enriched with the latest publicly available information from the web. Importantly, in the commercial context, Microsoft is committed to data protection, ensuring that user and business interactions are not stored for training purposes.

While Copilot Pro subscribers already enjoyed access to GPT-4 Turbo, this upgrade extends the privilege to businesses leveraging Copilot for Microsoft 365. Moreover, the enhanced model will be available for both web queries and work-related tasks such as email inquiries, document analysis, and more, with support for analysing up to 300 pages of text in a single prompt.

Expanded Image Generation for Enhanced Creativity

In addition to the AI enhancements, Microsoft is also amplifying its image generation capabilities within Microsoft Designer for Copilot users. Business subscribers will soon be able to create up to 100 images per day, a significant increase from the previous limit of 15 images per day. Leveraging OpenAI's DALL-E 3 model, Microsoft promises rapid image generation to minimise waiting times.

These advancements will first be accessible through copilot.microsoft.com before extending to the Copilot mobile app, Windows, Edge, and other platforms where users engage with Microsoft 365's work context directly.

04 Apr, 08:23 IST
