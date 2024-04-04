 Amazon used remote workers from India to power its ‘Just Walk Out' AI technology at stores | Tech News
Home Tech News Amazon used remote workers from India to power its ‘Just Walk Out' AI technology at stores

Amazon used remote workers from India to power its ‘Just Walk Out' AI technology at stores

Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' technology, initially lauded for its AI-driven checkout-free shopping experience, was found to heavily rely on manual labor, particularly low-paid workers in India, according to a recent report by The Information.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 04 2024, 07:14 IST
Icon
Amazon
The shift to smart carts aims to address customer feedback while raising questions about the balance between technological innovation and labor practices. (AP)
Amazon
The shift to smart carts aims to address customer feedback while raising questions about the balance between technological innovation and labor practices. (AP)

Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' technology, which promised a seamless shopping experience by eliminating the need for checkout lines, was initially hailed as a groundbreaking innovation leveraging advanced AI and sensor technology. However, a recent report by The Information has revealed that behind the scenes, the system heavily relied on manual labor, particularly from low-paid workers in India, rather than purely on AI.

The Human Element: Outsourcing to Indian Workers

Introduced in 2018, the 'Just Walk Out' system allowed customers to enter Amazon Fresh stores, pick up items they wanted to purchase, and leave without the need to check out. The technology was purported to track customers' selections using a network of cameras and sensors throughout the store. However, instead of solely relying on this advanced technology, Amazon reportedly employed over 1,000 workers in India to manually track customers' purchases.

Also read: AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works

These outsourced workers were tasked with monitoring customers' movements in the stores remotely and compiling data on their selected items. This practice raised concerns about job undercutting and exploitation of low-paid labor in India, as the company chose to outsource these tasks rather than investing in local employment opportunities.

Furthermore, the report highlighted significant inefficiencies in the process, with outsourced workers taking hours to compile the data needed to generate receipts for customers. As a result, Amazon has decided to phase out the 'Just Walk Out' technology from its Amazon Fresh stores, citing its growing time-consuming nature.

In its place, Amazon plans to introduce smart carts that will allow customers to bypass traditional checkout lines while also providing real-time visibility into their spending. According to Amazon spokesperson Carly Golden, this shift aims to address customer feedback, offering the convenience of skipping checkout lines while ensuring transparency regarding receipts and savings.

While Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' technology may have promised a futuristic shopping experience, its reliance on manual labor underscores the challenges and limitations of fully automated solutions. As the retail landscape continues to evolve, striking a balance between technological innovation and ethical labor practices remains a pressing concern for industry leaders like Amazon.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Apr, 07:14 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
5 best cars in GTA 5 story mode for free roam adventures
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gets new games: From The Quarry to Open Roads, know what's new
GTA 5
GTA 5 tips: Stop making these 5 mistakes if you want to play the game like a pro
GTA 6
GTA 6 map: New leak report reveals over 100 locations for players to explore, immersive gaming experience
GTA 5
GTA 5 modders introduce 100 new missions: All details to get new challenges

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets