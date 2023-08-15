Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 15: Independence Day-themed event is live!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 15: With the OB41 update now in the rear window, the focus has shifted to the Independence Day events. The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have rolled out the Free Fire MAX Road to Independence event through which players can get their hands on free bundles! So, if you wish to get in-game items in Garena Free Fire MAX for free, check out the details of the Free Fire MAX Road to Independence event.

Free Fire MAX Road to Independence

The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX rolled out this event on August 10 and it will run till today, August 15. Therefore, players must rush if they want to grab exclusive rewards. As part of the event, players need to play matches in different modes to get their hands on all of the items.

They can get 1000 gold if they play 10 matches in either the battle royale or the CS ranked mode, while 20 matches will earn them Luck Royale Voucher. On the other hand, participating in 40 matches will result in Cosmic Teleportia Bundle or Imperial Malikah Bundle being offered as the reward.

And if all of that excites you, we have something which will make playing this game even sweeter. The daily redeem codes. Regular players of the game already know that it is a free and zero-hassle method of getting free in-game items. If you want to know today's codes and how to redeem them, then just read on.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 15

FFBCLQ6S7W25

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFPLUED93XRT

R9UVPEYJOXZX

TFF9VNU6UD9J

HAYATOAVU76V

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11NJN5YS3E

MCPTFNXZF4TA

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 15: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.