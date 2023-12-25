Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 25: It's Christmas time! Get your free rewards now

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 25: It's Christmas time! Get your free rewards now

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 25: Several rewards and freebies await you this Christmas! Get the chance to win a wide range of in-game items.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 25 2023, 11:56 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 25: If you have been struggling to climb up the ladder, then you need to know these important tips. There are ways to rise in rankings even without getting Booyah. All you have to do is to ensure you're consistently in the last ten players on the map. And doing that is simple. To make sure that you survive the opening round, never drop in near a major location. Always pick a less populated spot with 4-5 houses and move from there. You can easily find some weapons and also avoid conflicts. Also, try to find a vehicle as soon as possible. This will help you stay safer. Once in the vehicle, always stay near the edge of the circle to avoid conflicts further. And finally, try to win some cool costumes from the redeem codes which can help you camouflage yourself. Know all about these codes below.

The official X account of Garena Free Fire North America has posted the weekly agenda for this week. It said, “THE #WEEKLYAGENDA IS HERE! This is the most heroic week of the year: THE MOST ANTICIPATED ITEM RETURNS. Transform with the new legendary look. 4 great looks return for only 1 day in Mystery Shop”.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 25

The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes where each code contains a special reward that can be any in-game item. These codes can be submitted to the official redemption website to win the prizes. The process has been explained at the bottom. There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim, however, a single code can only be claimed once by a player.

Apart from that, there are some caveats as well. The codes have an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, so players should aim to claim them early. Further, some of the codes can be region-restricted and they may not work for you. Players should always try to redeem as many codes as they can in order to stand a chance to win the best rewards.

Check today's redeem codes below:

  • FBRN5K6LO7IHLO9
  • F876Y3TG45NYUKL
  • FOV8CU7HNZK9AOQ
  • FFOD9RIU5J6MYH
  • FLOI8U7YSTGWEB
  • FN5M6YKHI8U7BY
  • FHVCNDSMEKL4O
  • FI8762T5R3RFNKI
  • FFUYTDFRVBNTMHO
  • FIUHNRML6UO987Y
  • FYHFGBFHSIUERA3
  • FQSD23HK4R7YTGE
  • FJTTRGE56YJH6GV
  • F98ISYHWN3M45L6
  • FYU987Y6TSBNEKR
  • FFHBPOV9876AERK
  • FF6TLOI8HJ6HYJ6
  • FQFWV3BENHRJKF
  • FIUYGTDBNEJR45
  • FI68YUHGNVMCKL
  • FI58U6YHGNVMCK
  • FIXD8EU7Y4H5BG

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for December 25

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 25 Dec, 11:55 IST

First Published Date: 25 Dec, 11:55 IST
