    Trending News

    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 2, 2023: Don't forget to grab your freebies

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 2, 2023: Don't forget to grab your freebies

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 2: In-game items ranging from costumes, pets, weapons, diamonds and premium bundles can be won through these codes.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 02 2023, 09:17 IST
    Garena Free Fire
    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 2, 2023: The redeem codes which can be used to claim rewards today are provided here. Check details. (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire
    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 2, 2023: The redeem codes which can be used to claim rewards today are provided here. Check details. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 2: Ever wondered why online multiplayer games like Free Fire work on a global ranking system and not a level-based format like many campaign based games? It is because in a single-player game, progress mapping can be done by checking if the player has completed certain objectives in the game. However, that does not tell us how the player performed with respect to all the other players in the same stage of the game. And that is why ranking system was invented. Since continuous progress in ranking is difficult due to incrementally increasing difficulty, games usually give out in-game items as a token of rewards. And Free Fire uses these tools very well in order to keep a player engaged. And these redeem codes are part of that which lets player get some freebies to make them keep playing. Check the redeem codes below.

    But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter revealed the latest weekly schedule. It tweeted. “Don't miss the last agenda of January 2023! Take a look at the last Bermuda Dreams exclusive items while you prepare yourselves for a very romantic February”.

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 2

    The redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which contains special in-game items ranging from costumes, weapons, accessories, diamond vouchers to premium bundles. The codes can be easily claimed at the official Redemption website. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player. There are a couple of conditions too.

    First, the codes comes with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain region, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

    Check today's redeem codes below:

    UBJH GNT6 M7KU

    N34M RTYO HNI8

    X4SW FGRH G76T

    Y374 UYH5 GB67

    Y374 UYH5 GB67

    Y7UL O80U 9J8H

    7GF6 D5TS REF3

    4G56 NYHK GFID

    FGHE U76T RFQB

    FT6Y GBTG VSRW

    NJKI 89UY 7GTV

    C3DS EBN4 M56K

    6AQ2 WS1X DFRT

    8S7W 65RF ERFG

    Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for February 2

    Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

    Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

    Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 02 Feb, 09:16 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Sent a message by mistake on Apple iPhone? Here's how to unsend and edit it
    iOS 16
    iOS 16 trick: Remove background from multiple images on iPhone in simple steps
    WhatsApp
    Don't lose your WhatsApp chats while switching to iPhone 14; here's how

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity

    Trending Stories

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PSVR2
    Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders Disappoint
    The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games: The Elder Scrolls III, Divine Knockout, Onsen Master, more
    Indus
    Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch
    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know
    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features