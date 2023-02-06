Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for February 6, 2023: Grab Defier's Anthem Bundle, Booyah pass now; here's how

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for February 6, 2023: Garena Free Fire MAX players have a chance to claim Defier's Anthem Bundle and Booyah pass now. The last date to grab the Defier's Anthem Bundle is February 7, 2023. Informing about the same, Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "If you're a rebel that challenges rules, Defier's Anthem Bundle is for you.. Visit the latest Faded Wheel now!" Players can also know that the latest Booyah pass is in the game. "Latest Booyah Pass is here! Venture yourself into the Fatal Fauna's territory if you dare ..Which reward are you looking to add to your collection the most," another tweet by Garena Free Fire North America read.

Apart from participating in the above mentioned events and getting rewarded, you can also use the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes to grab freebies. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and players can use the same set of redeem codes to claim several in-game items for free in Free Fire MAX too.

Also, the codes and the redemption website are the same for both the games. Using the redeem codes you will be able to grab in-game items like skins, characters, and weapons, among others. Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours, therefore players will have to redeem them as early as possible.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for February 6, 2023:

