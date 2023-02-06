Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for February 6, 2023: Grab Defier's Anthem Bundle, Booyah pass now; here's how
Garena Free Fire MAX players can claim latest rewards and freebies now. Check the latest redeem codes, and events to participate here.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for February 6, 2023: Garena Free Fire MAX players have a chance to claim Defier's Anthem Bundle and Booyah pass now. The last date to grab the Defier's Anthem Bundle is February 7, 2023. Informing about the same, Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "If you're a rebel that challenges rules, Defier's Anthem Bundle is for you.. Visit the latest Faded Wheel now!" Players can also know that the latest Booyah pass is in the game. "Latest Booyah Pass is here! Venture yourself into the Fatal Fauna's territory if you dare ..Which reward are you looking to add to your collection the most," another tweet by Garena Free Fire North America read.
Apart from participating in the above mentioned events and getting rewarded, you can also use the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes to grab freebies. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and players can use the same set of redeem codes to claim several in-game items for free in Free Fire MAX too.
Also, the codes and the redemption website are the same for both the games. Using the redeem codes you will be able to grab in-game items like skins, characters, and weapons, among others. Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours, therefore players will have to redeem them as early as possible.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for February 6, 2023:
FIIHQDR6GHYRU7
F6CGVHNDERI6JY
FGKVXIJUA76TQRE
F12CV3HYFVTFVBH
FXJDIRT8UGHVNCK
FII876T5FRDE2CRF
FG3YEHRFTXYUJDE
FRBHFJTGKVIJU8X
F7YGTFR5AQXFVGB
F3UEJFYGCTXYHSD
FKIEJUNXZIK8AU7
FHYQGTFRD2CR3V
FTGBYHUYGCTRXD
FSBDHRJI39UJIE4
F8IFO9IAU7YTQ52
FYU8U6YYT2ATG7Y
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes: Get freebies this way
Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.
Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.
Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.
Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.
