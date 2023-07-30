Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 30, 2023: Check your surprise rewards!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 30: These codes are time-sensitive, so make sure to claim them on the official redemption website. Know how to.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 30 2023, 06:44 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 30: These codes are time-sensitive, so make sure to claim them on the official redemption website. Know how to. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 30: These codes are time-sensitive, so make sure to claim them on the official redemption website. Know how to. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 30: One of the few remaining online multiplayer battlegrounds games in India, Free Fire Max is gaining popularity due to its high-end graphics and animation. The game is essentially a smoother version of the original title and the only difference is that it is optimized to give a much nicer-looking environment and some exclusive elements (that do not affect the competitiveness). And just like the original title, getting premium bundles is almost impossible unless the player is willing to real money in the game. However, the developers have introduced redeem codes using which players can win freebies that include in-game items including free diamonds and premium bundles. So, check what's on offer today and claim these codes. Details below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 30

The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes where each code contains individual in-game items. So, just like a lucky draw, you can win anything from weapon cards to premium bundles. Since there is no upper limit to how many codes you can redeem, you can claim multiple codes to win the best rewards, however, one code can only be redeemed once by a player. To redeem the codes, players will have to visit the official redemption website. The process has been explained below.

There are a couple of rules which you must know. The codes have an expiration limit of 12-18 hours so make sure to claim them early. Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not open for you. To make sure that doesn't affect the gifts you can win, try to claim as many codes as possible.

Here are today's redeem codes:

  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • MCPW3D28GZD6
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FAFTFQRDE1XCF
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • FFCMCPSBN9CU
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • MCPW2D2WKWF2
  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • HNC95435FAGJ
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ
  • BR43FMAPYGZZ
  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • UVX9PYZV54AC
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • MCPW2D2WKWF2
  • ZZZ76NT3GDSH
  • HNC95435FAGJ

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for July 30

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 30 Jul, 06:44 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets