Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 8: Nab Magical Fox Bundle and other top rewards!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 8: Want to get your hands on exciting in-game items? The new Lucky Wheel is live and it brings amazing rewards to the game! This event is just one of the many introduced by the developers of the game in recent weeks, alongside the Evo Vault event that offers weapon skins. These events offer exclusive rewards without requiring players to complete a specific set of objectives or missions. Check out the details of the new Lucky Wheel below.

Lucky Wheel in Garena Free Fire MAX: Details

With the Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel, players can draw from a prize pool of 8 items including the Meow Bundle, What Chu Meowing Pickup Truck, M1014 Scorpion Shatter Token Crate, Waiter Walk emote, Ventus Skyboard, Street Boy Bundle, Graceful Beast Bundle, Magical Fox Bundle and more!

As part of the Free Fire Lucky Wheel, players just need to spend diamonds to make spins and earn big discounts, without needing to complete any missions. You can get up to 80 percent off on in-game items. It should be noted that a discount can only be applied to one item, and if players do not like the rewards, they can refresh the prize pool. So, what are you waiting for? Check out the top prizes in the game!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 8

F5GDRTGHRDTGHJ3

F4ER87UYGHXJSDE

F48UYH6NSM6KGLO

FJ7K89KJHDG5GGY

FYHTYJU7R67U5FS

FBEJ456IUYHGNMC

FK247DRET5HR569

FHR5EG5E4GFFD4T

FRFVBANZJK3E457

FFHYTGJY7KJRY79

FFTYUH8I853UJLB

FOYHNJFT67UYT66

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 8: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

