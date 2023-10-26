Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 26, 2023: Check your surprise rewards!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 26, 2023: Check your surprise rewards!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 26: You can win bundles, diamond vouchers, skins, weapon crates, pets and new characters. Don’t forget to claim today’s rewards.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 26 2023, 07:48 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 26: These gifts are available only for a limited period of time. Don't be late. Claim them now.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 26: These gifts are available only for a limited period of time. Don't be late. Claim them now.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 26: One of the major reasons why Free Fire is popular is because the developers are very active and community-oriented. The game always has multiple events and campaigns ongoing which are refreshed weekly. This always gives the players something to look forward to and return to the game. Along with that, the promise of winning cool outfits and other rewards is a great incentive to make players grind for hours. This is one of the reasons that the lobby of the game is always full and the wait time is minimal. This really makes playing the game fun. What also makes it fun are the cool outfits that you can wear and customize your look with. And if you want them for free, all you have to do is use these redeem codes. Read on to learn how to.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 26

Now, coming to the redeem codes, these are unique 12-character long alphanumeric codes that contain mystery gifts of in-game items ranging from skins, accessories, outfits, pets, diamond vouchers, premium bundles, and more. A player just needs to take the codes and submit them to the official redemption website. The detailed process has been explained below.

However, there are some rules too. There is no upper limit to how many codes can be claimed but a code can't be used twice by the same player. These codes also have an expiry deadline of 12-18 hours, so you need to grab them early. Finally, some of the codes can have a region restriction, making you unable to claim them. To avoid missing out on freebies, make sure to claim as many of them as possible.

Today's redeem codes are below:

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

HNC95435FAGJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSJ99S3

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

NPYFATT3HGSQ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

6KWMFJVMQQYG

BR43FMAPYEZZ

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for October 26

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Did you get some cool rewards today? Make sure to come back again tomorrow to keep winning new prizes.

First Published Date: 26 Oct, 07:48 IST
