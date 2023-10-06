Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 6: Booyah Pass rewards are live NOW
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 6: The new Booyah Pass for the month of October is finally live in Garena Free Fire MAX. Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get your hands on free items.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 6: Another month means a new Booyah Pass in Garena Free Fire MAX. Last month, the developers of the game offered several Jelly-themed rewards such as Jelly Tin Loot Box, Jelly Delight Bundle, Jelly Ready Bundle, Jelly Monster Loot Box, and more. For the unaware, the Booyah pass is introduced in Garena Free Fire MAX on a monthly basis and gives players a chance to grab exclusive rewards such as outfits, weapon skins, emotes, backpacks, and even bundles.
In order to claim all the rewards, players must upgrade the pass, and that can be done by completing various missions in Garena Free Fire MAX. Check out the details of the Booyah Pass for October in Garena Free Fire MAX.
Booyah Pass: Details
The rewards for Booyah Pass are now live in Garena Free Fire MAX. This month's theme is Fishing Frenzy! Reeling Duckling Loot Box, Reeling Rover, The Reel Style Bundle, The Reel Deal Bundle, Character Choice Crate, Reeling Direction Backpack, and Reelblade Bastion are just some of the rewards that you can grab with October's Booyah Pass.
However, do note that none of these items are free and must be purchased by spending diamonds. The price for the Booyah Pass has not changed. The Premium version will cost 499 diamonds while the Premium Plus will set you back 999 diamonds.
So, head over to Garena Free Fire MAX and obtain the Booyah Pass for October now! If you wish to get free items like weapon skins, characters, loot crates, and more in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the redeem codes below.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 6
FF9MJ31CXKRG
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFICJGW9NKYT
FFBCLQ6S7W25
TJ57OSSDN5AP
FFPLUED93XRT
R9UVPEYJOXZX
TFF9VNU6UD9J
HAYATOAVU76V
FF11WFNPP956
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 6: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.
Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.
Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.
