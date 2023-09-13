Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 13: Enjoy a thrilling experience with free skins, diamonds, and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 13: Enjoy a thrilling experience with free skins, diamonds, and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 13: Win amazing freebies. Know today's codes and the way to redeem them.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 13 2023, 07:53 IST
Free Fire Max redeem codes
Grab exciting rewards with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes (Garena International)
Free Fire Max redeem codes
Grab exciting rewards with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 13: Want to add more thrill to the already fun game of Free Fire Max? One way to do it is to try to make use of the events that Garena organises from time to time. Garena's commitment in making Free Fire Max exciting for all of its player base is evident through its recent Ring-themed events. In the past few days, the game introduced exclusive gun skins for the M1014 and M60, which can be obtained through the Luck Royale feature. Additionally, players have the opportunity to exchange their Universal Tokens for various in-game items, including gun skins and cosmetics. Here are the specific details about the M1014 and M60 gun skins:

According to APKGaming, to acquire these gun skins, players can utilize Universal Tokens or spend diamonds to spin for their preferred skins. They also have the option to exchange previously acquired Universal Tokens for these skins.

For those opting to spin for the skins, each spin costs 20 diamonds. This provides players with a chance to obtain the coveted M1014 and M60 gun skins.

Further, moving on to the redeem codes, try to redeem codes for free Fire Max as soon as possible since only the first 500 players can get access to it, as per reports, and it is available for the first 12 hours only. You can win exciting rewards by redeeming today's codes. Check out the redemption codes for today:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 13

  • FF7MJ31CXKRG
  • FFPO8BS5JW2D
  • PJNF5CQBAJLK
  • F7AC2YXE6RF2
  • FHLOYFDHE34G
  • XGW4FNK7ATON
  • 67IBBMSL7AK8G
  • FEICJGW9NKYT
  • KEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • FVRTNJ45IT8U
  • F4BHK6LYOU9I
  • F767T1BE456Y
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FAGTFQRDE1XCF
  • FFCMCPSBN9CU
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • MCPW2D2WKWF2
  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • HNC95435FAGJ
  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 13: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And there you go! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

 

First Published Date: 13 Sep, 07:53 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon