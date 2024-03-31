Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 31: Free Fire Ramadan Royale event; leaked rewards, start date, and more

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 31: The Garena Free Fire community is buzzing with anticipation as a leaked scoop from renowned data miner @pureleaks_ofc unveils the upcoming Ramadan Royale event. Scheduled to kick off in the following days, this event promises a plethora of themed rewards that promise to enhance players' in-game experience. Reportedly, the event will be accessible to users on the India and Bangladesh servers.

Gamers eager to partake in the festivities are advised to stock up on diamonds as the event draws near. The leaked details shed light on the event's offerings, teasing a lineup including the grand Huge Feast emote, the majestic Camel Bundle, the formidable Katana- Glistening Daystar, and the enigmatic Stardust Checker (Mask).

In addition to these fantastic items, the Ramadan Royale event will also feature a variety of other rewards such as skins, costume components, and more, all obtainable through diamond expenditure.

The leaked footage hints at the cost structure of the event, indicating that each spin will require 20 diamonds, while a bundle of 10+1 spins will set players back 200 diamonds. With such visually captivating items up for grabs, it seems the investment will be well worth it for those eager to adorn their characters in the finest attire. Also, have a look at the Garena Free Fire redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 31:

F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF

FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U

FYTGDSB4E4576JYH

F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ

F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7

FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT

FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73

FY4TGBRNF39KIUYD

FY6STWRFG4585AR4

FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI

FTAG4F5BT1KI8UKT

FYOH98U75YTR7FGG

F80JEU5YFH6GBDNE

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.