Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 4: Wall Royale brings exciting rewards!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 4: Yet another event has been introduced in Garena Free Fire, this time in the form of a Wall Royale. This event offers exciting Gloo Walls that players can obtain to boost their gameplay and increase their chances of winning. It is just one of the many introduced in the game by its developers in a bid to keep players entertained and to keep them from switching to alternative battle royale games such as Apex Legends and Call of Duty Mobile. So, if you wish to obtain such rewards, check out the details of the Wall Royale in Garena Free Fire.

Wall Royale in Garena Free Fire: Details

Like most other events, the new Wall Royale in Garena Free Fire is a Luck Royale event. This means to obtain rewards, players do not need to complete any missions or objectives. Instead, they can grab them by making spins. However, it should be noted that not all spins will earn you the desired rewards. Thus, to maximize the chances of getting rewards, players are advised to make as many spins as possible.

The top Gloo Walls offered as part of the Wall Royale in Garena Free Fire include Glistening Nightstar, Haven Guardian, Bonebruiser Scorch and Crack of Dawn. Apart from this, other rewards such as M4A1 Wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate, SCAR Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate, Armor Crate, and Supply Crate are also up for grabs.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 4

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF10617KGUF9

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 4: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

