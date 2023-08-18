Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 18: Grab Storm Arrival Animation now

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 18: It is an exciting time to be a Garena Free Fire player as the OB41 update has introduced a ton of new features in the game. Moreover, players also have a limited window of opportunity to get their hands on exciting new rewards such as the Storm Arrival Animation, which has been introduced as part of the latest Faded Wheel in the game. If you wish to grab similar rewards, here's how to get them through the Faded Wheel in Garena Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire Faded Wheel: Details

The developers of the game introduced the new Faded Wheel on August 15, and it is expected to be live until August 28, giving players ample time to get their hands on all the rewards. Apart from the Inker the Storm Arrival Animation, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also grab FFCS Grenade skin, Straw Hat Backpack, Underworld Boombox, Valentines Weapon Loot Crate, Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate, Cube Fragments, Supply Creates, Armor Crates and Pet Food.

Additionally, players can remove two items from the prize pool before making spins. To do so, you must spend diamonds. If you wish to obtain similar items without spending diamonds, you can do so with the help of Garena Free Fire redeem codes. Check them out below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

FFICDCTSL5FT

FFPLUED93XRT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 18: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.