Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for August 9: Your chance to win exclusive weapon skins!

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for August 9: In Garena Free Fire, players have a rare opportunity to get their hands on two exclusive weapon skins for a limited period of time. Both weapons are part of the M1014 x M60 Ring Luck Royale event that was made live on August 4. The game's developer rolls out similar events from time to time to keep players engaged in the game. Although it is banned in India, players outside the country can take part in these events.

The M1014 x M60 Ring Luck Royale event is expected to run till August 17, giving players ample time to get their hands on such rewards. Know how you can grab them.

M1014 x M60 Ring Luck Royale: Details

Garena Free Fire players will need to make spins to earn a reward, and each spin costs a certain number of diamonds. The M1014 x M60 Ring Luck Royale event brings Apocalyptic Red and Apocalyptic Gold skins for the M1014 gun, and Azure Stormbringer and Frost Sabertooth for the M60 gun.

So, if you haven't spun yet, then go ahead and give it a try!

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 9

Moving on to the redeem codes, if you wish to grab similar in-game items without spending diamonds or real money, you can do so with the help ofGarena Free Fire redeem codes. Check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 9 below.

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

F2W3EDFVBVGH

F5TYHNBVCXSW

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZFMUVTLYSLSC

GHTARTYUOI76

AWTUPLOIVG6H

V427K98RUCHZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for August 9: How to redeem codes

Step 1:

Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3:

Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4:

After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-checking. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5:

The codes will be redeemed successfully, and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.