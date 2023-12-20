Icon
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 20: Season 12 Booyah Pass rewards leaked!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 20: Season 12 Booyah Pass rewards leaked!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 20: Free weapons, skins, loot crates, and much more are available today via Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 20. Also, check out the leaked rewards for Season 12 Booyah Pass.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 20 2023, 10:08 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
Grab free rewards with Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for December 20. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 20: In the last few days, Garena Free Fire players have had some great opportunities to get their hands on amazing in-game items such as the Steel Fortress Bundle, Iron Fortress Bundle, The Influencer, Agent Hop, Money Rain emote, and more. Now, another set of rewards is expected to be live soon. It is certainly an exciting time to be a Garena Free Fire player as Free Fire Season 12 Booyah Pass rewards have just been leaked! The Booyah pass, which replaced the Elite pass, arrives every month and gives players a chance to grab exclusive rewards. Players can grab the free pass to get these rewards for free or pay an amount to get the premium pass, which unlocks special rewards. Check out the details below.

Garena Free Fire Booyah Pass for December: Details

According to popular data miners, the Garena Free Fire Booyah Pass S12 for December is expected to bring items such as Electro Spark Bundle, Electro Storage Loot Box, Electro Whisper Bundle, Electric Spitter Loot Box, Electric Skyboard, M55 Electro Enforcer skin, Electro Owner backpack, and more rewards.

However, do note that only a handful of these items are expected to be free and the rest must be purchased by spending diamonds. The price for the Booyah Pass is not expected to change. The Premium version will likely cost 499 diamonds while the Premium Plus will set you back 999 diamonds..

In the classic battle royale-style gameplay, players need character upgrades, skins, rewards, armor, weapons, and so on to survive longer. So, if you're a Garena Free Fire player, then you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as you can.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 20

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Garena Free Fire: Steps to redeem Garena Free Fire codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 20 Dec, 10:08 IST
