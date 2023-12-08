Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 8: Spice up your character with special rewards!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 8: Spice up your character with special rewards!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 8: Want to get special in-game items? Check out the Booyah with Friends event. Also check out Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 8.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 08 2023, 10:01 IST
Icon
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
icon View all Images
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 8 can be redeemed this way. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 8: The developers of Garena Free Fire have rolled out a new event called Booyah with Friends. It offers players the opportunity to get their hands on amazing rewards while enjoying the game with their friends! It is the latest event to be introduced in the game alongside the Luck Royale with Lamborghini-themed rewards. Moreover, the mystery shop is also live through which players can get up to 90 percent off on certain in-game items including Iceshard Bundle, Icy Mask, and Iceflake Bundle. If you play Garena Free Fire with friends, you can take advantage of the Booyah with Friends event and win special rewards! Check out the details of this event below.

Booyah with Friends event in Garena Free Fire

As part of the latest Booyah with Friends event, players can get an exclusive banner, bundle, and an avatar! To win the Digital Play Banner, Garena Free Fire players must Booyah 10 times with friends or 15 times in modes such as Clash Squad or Battle Royale. On the other hand, getting the Digital Play Avatar will require you to Booyah 20 times or 15 times with friends. The Freedom Sprintstar Bundle is the top reward of the Booyah with Friends event and it can be earned if players Booyah 20 times with friends. The event kicked off on December 1 and will run till December 14, offering players ample time to win matches with their friends and get their hands on these amazing items in the game.

Moving on to the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 8, do note that these codes have an expiration period of 12 to 24 hours so make sure to claim them as early as possible. Some codes may not work for a particular player due to the player being on a different server or region. That's why make sure to check out as many of the codes as possible codes provided today. All these Garena Free Fire codes contain different prizes. Try your luck by redeeming these codes and get your hands on in-game items, skins, characters, weapons, diamonds, and pets in-game. If you miss out on today's chance, don't worry we will be back tomorrow with another set of codes. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 8.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 8

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 8: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Dec, 10:01 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
iPhone
iPhone photography tips: Master exposure control for stunning image quality - check guide
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA
Amazing! GTA 6 trailer breaks viewership record on YouTube even after the leak
GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI: What we learned from the trailer - 5 GTA 6 Questions Answered
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer release: 5 things we learned from the first Grand Theft Auto 6 preview
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer is OUT; The first female protagonist, Vice City setting to launch date - know all about it
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5 unveils LEGO skins, Peter Griffin, and more in "Underground" season
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon