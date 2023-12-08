Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 8: Spice up your character with special rewards!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 8: The developers of Garena Free Fire have rolled out a new event called Booyah with Friends. It offers players the opportunity to get their hands on amazing rewards while enjoying the game with their friends! It is the latest event to be introduced in the game alongside the Luck Royale with Lamborghini-themed rewards. Moreover, the mystery shop is also live through which players can get up to 90 percent off on certain in-game items including Iceshard Bundle, Icy Mask, and Iceflake Bundle. If you play Garena Free Fire with friends, you can take advantage of the Booyah with Friends event and win special rewards! Check out the details of this event below.

Booyah with Friends event in Garena Free Fire

As part of the latest Booyah with Friends event, players can get an exclusive banner, bundle, and an avatar! To win the Digital Play Banner, Garena Free Fire players must Booyah 10 times with friends or 15 times in modes such as Clash Squad or Battle Royale. On the other hand, getting the Digital Play Avatar will require you to Booyah 20 times or 15 times with friends. The Freedom Sprintstar Bundle is the top reward of the Booyah with Friends event and it can be earned if players Booyah 20 times with friends. The event kicked off on December 1 and will run till December 14, offering players ample time to win matches with their friends and get their hands on these amazing items in the game.

Moving on to the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 8, do note that these codes have an expiration period of 12 to 24 hours so make sure to claim them as early as possible. Some codes may not work for a particular player due to the player being on a different server or region. That's why make sure to check out as many of the codes as possible codes provided today. All these Garena Free Fire codes contain different prizes. Try your luck by redeeming these codes and get your hands on in-game items, skins, characters, weapons, diamonds, and pets in-game. If you miss out on today's chance, don't worry we will be back tomorrow with another set of codes. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 8.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 8

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 8: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.