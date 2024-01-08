Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 8: Check top tips to get a victory in the game!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 8: Facing competition from other games such as BGMI and Call of Duty, the developers of Garena Free Fire roll out events from time to time to keep players engaged and prevent them from switching to alternate games. One such event is the Booyah Pass which arrives at the beginning of every month. While most of these events only offer cosmetic rewards, these items can help you stand out from millions of other players. But if you're struggling to gain a victory, then check out the top Garena Free Fire tips below.

Garena Free Fire tips

1. Choose the right landing spot - There is no point in landing in a crowded area unless your strength is close combat but it is important to start the game right to make it to the end. You should aim to land in areas where there are a few houses nearby but it is not one of the central locations on the map. This way, you can pick up valuable ammo and weapons while avoiding any potential battles right at the start.

2. Play your game passively - A simple way to survive longer in Garena Free Fire is to avoid playing aggressively. Instead, adopt a passive playstyle. It is great for seasoned players as well as beginners. Though there are certain drawbacks as well, playing passively is the safest and best way for players to survive the longest. You cannot avoid all fights, the bulk of them can be bypassed.

3. Always be on the move - A moving target is harder to hit than a still one. And in this game, you need to remember this line. It does not matter whether you are in combat or just roaming around, always keep moving and add a couple of steps in random directions, just in case an enemy is aiming at you. Moving all the time is a skill that will take time for you to master, but once you do, you can progress really fast in the game.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 8

FSDQXFG2VGUU7

FHBESIHEJ6YHFT

FF2GVEFBIIJJAIQ

FF2ER3RFUHVTYH

FFTC56S4DARTQX

F2DCF3V4BRTFO9

FI8HXUYGSE4RFI

FUYGB789BEHND

FRATFCGQRTDRE

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 8: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

