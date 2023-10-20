Icon
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for October 20: Win amazing rewards with Garena Less is More event

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for October 20: Win amazing rewards with Garena Less is More event

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 20: Know how to grab amazing rewards with free fire redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 20 2023, 09:06 IST
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 20.
Get exciting freebies with Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 20.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 20.
Get exciting freebies with Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 20. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 20: Gaming enthusiasts from all over the world eagerly await the different events of the game's developers. These events introduced by Garena spark great excitement among the players. This time Garena has introduced the Less is More event, which commenced on October 18, 2023. This exciting event will run until October 29, 2023. This event offers various discounts to players, making it an enticing opportunity. 

According to a report by SportsKeeda, the extent of the discount is determined by the number of diamonds already present in a player's account. Here's a breakdown of the discounts:

1-If players have 0-50 Diamonds, they can acquire 520 Diamonds for just 160 Indian Rupees.

2-Players holding 50-150 diamonds can avail of 520 diamonds for 240 Indian Rupees.

3-For those with 150-300 diamonds, the offer is 520 diamonds for 320 Indian Rupees.

4-Players with 300 diamonds in their account can purchase 520 diamonds for a mere 400 Indian Rupees.

5-Participating in this event allows players to obtain diamonds at remarkably affordable prices. Subsequently, they can visit the Luck Royale, Event, and 6-Store sections to purchase their preferred in-game items, making this a truly beneficial opportunity for Free Fire MAX players.

Apart from this, players can also win exciting rewards by redeeming daily free fire codes. But, the trick is to redeem them as early as possible as they are time-bound. Check out today's redeem codes for Garena Free Fire:

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 20: 

  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • FF7MUY4ME6SC
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • YXY3EGTLHGJX
  • WLSGJXS5KFYR
  • MCPTFNXZF4TA
  • FF11HHGCGK3B
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • FF10GCGXRNHY
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • ZYPPXWRWIAHD
  • FF10617KGUF9
  • Y6ACLK7KUD1N
  • W0JJAFV3TU5E
  • FF1164XNJZ2V

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 20: How to use FF redeem codes

1. Open Browser: Launch your web browser on your device and visit the Rewards Redemption Site at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

2. Sign In: Use Facebook, Google, Apple ID, or Twitter to sign in. Guest players won't work; link your account to these platforms first.

3. Enter Code: Sign in, then enter your redeem code. Copy and paste it to avoid errors.

4. Confirm & Get Rewards: Click "Confirm" after entering the code. A message will confirm success. Enjoy your rewards!

First Published Date: 20 Oct, 09:06 IST
    Icon