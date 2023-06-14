Home How To How to change phone number in Aadhaar Card if you switched recently

How to change phone number in Aadhaar Card if you switched recently

If you have recently switched to another phone number, then you need to update it in your Aadhaar immediately. Know how you can change your phone number in Aadhaar card.

Jun 14 2023, 19:03 IST
Aadhaar is an essential 12-digit individual identification number that is issued to Indian citizens and can be used for further identification while applying for various documents like driving license, passport, voter ID, and more as well as to avail of certain government schemes. It is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Although an individual's demographic and biometric data is recorded while making the Aadhaar card in the first place, but you need to update it in case of any change in any demographic or biometric information. including phone number.

UIDAI has all your information such as name, address, phone number, and biometric information on record. While Aadhaar card holders can update their addresses online via the Self Service Update portal where the resident can directly place the update request on the portal, updating a phone number can be a tedious task.

How to change phone number in Aadhaar

Unfortunately, you cannot change or update your phone number in Aadhaar online. For this, you need to visit a Permanent Enrolment Center or Aadhaar Seva Kendra where you will be required to fill out a form, present all the necessary documents, and get them verified.

Apart from the phone number, you can update Demographic details (Name, Address, DoB, Gender, and Email ID) as well as Biometrics (Fingerprints, Iris & Photograph) in your Aadhaar at the Enrolment Center.

What are the documents required?

Documents accepted as identity proof - Passport, PAN card, Ration or PDS Photo card, Voter Identification card, Driving license of the applicant, Photo identification cards issued by the Government of India/ Service photo ID cards that are issued by a PSU, Job card of MG-NREGS, Photo identification that is issued by a Recognised Educational Institution, etc.

Documents accepted as address proof - Passport, Passbook or Bank Statement, Account statement or passbook of the Post Office, Ration Card, Voter Identification card, Driving license of the applicant, Photo identification cards issued by the Government, PSU issued a Service photo ID card with the address, Previous 3 months' electricity bill, Water bill as long as it is not more than 3 months' old, Previous three months' landline bill related to telephone, Receipt showing the Property Tax of the last 3 month, etc.

Do you need to pay a fee?

To update the demographic information in Aadhaar, you will need to pay a fee of Rs. 50. On the other hand, updating biometric information requires a fee of Rs. 100. In case you need to get both biometric and demographic data updated, the fee will be Rs. 100. Do note that it will take up to 1 month for your information to get updated.

14 Jun, 19:03 IST
