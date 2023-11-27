Icon
Home How To Is your iPhone 15 charging slow? USB-C cable can speed things up, know how

Is your iPhone 15 charging slow? USB-C cable can speed things up, know how

Facing slow charging speed on your iPhone 15? Know how other USB-C cable options can help maximize the charging speed of your iPhone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 27 2023, 08:33 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 Pro Max to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check out the best Diwali gifts for family and friends
iPhone 15
1/8 As the festive season approaches, choosing the perfect gift becomes a delightful task. Whether you're seeking something special for your loved ones or looking to enhance your own collection, we have curated a list of top-notch  Apple products to make this Diwali extra memorable for you and your family. (Pexels)
image caption
2/8 iPhone 15 Pro Max: Capture the magic of Diwali with the new iPhone 15 Pro Max. Boasting a strong and lightweight titanium design in five stunning colors, this Pro model features a customizable Action Button, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, and a powerful camera system with seven pro lenses, including a 48MP Main camera. The A17 Pro chip ensures next-level performance, and with features like Night mode and Smart HDR, your festive moments will be truly unforgettable. (Apple)
image caption
3/8 iPhone 15: For those looking to upgrade, the iPhone 15 is the perfect choice. With a sleek design, durable back glass, and a 48MP Main camera with 2x Telephoto, this model promises powerful performance with the A16 Bionic chip. Available in vibrant colors, the iPhone 15 continues to deliver a high-quality 5G experience and improved audio quality for FaceTime or other apps. (Apple)
image caption
4/8 Apple Watch Ultra 2: Experience the best in smartwatches with the Apple Watch Ultra 2. This rugged and capable watch comes with performance updates, a new double-tap gesture, and carbon-neutral options. With features like the S9 SiP, on-device Siri, and a 36-hour battery life, the Ultra 2 is a perfect blend of functionality and sustainability. (Apple)
image caption
5/8 Apple Watch Series 9: The Apple Watch Series 9 introduces new features to the world's best-selling watch. With the S9 SiP, a brighter display, and enhanced health capabilities, this watch is a powerful companion. Choose the carbon-neutral option as a step towards Apple's goal of being carbon neutral by 2030. (Apple)
image caption
6/8 iMac 24-inch: The 24-inch iMac, equipped with the M3 chip, takes the title of the world's best all-in-one to new heights. With a thin design and vibrant colors, this iMac is up to 2.5x faster than previous models, delivering a performance leap that will elevate your Diwali experience. (Apple)
image caption
7/8 MacBook Air 15-inch: Experience power and portability with the new MacBook Air. Featuring a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the M2 chip, and up to 18 hours of battery life, this laptop provides an unrivaled experience. With a silent, fanless design and the magic of macOS Ventura, the MacBook Air is a perfect gift for those on the go. (Apple)
image caption
8/8 AirPods Pro (3rd generation with USB-C): The new AirPods Pro (3rd generation) with USB-C makes for an ideal Diwali gift. With the H2 chip and computational audio, these AirPods deliver breakthrough sound with Adaptive EQ and smarter noise cancellation. Enjoy features like Personalized Volume, Conversation Awareness, and six hours of battery life on a single charge. The lightweight and contoured design ensures comfort, making these AirPods a must-have for an immersive audio experience. (Apple)
iPhone 15
icon View all Images
Know how you can charge your iPhone 15 rapidly with a USB-C cable. (AFP)

Apple, with the launch of the iPhone 15 series, announced the biggest transition from a Lightning port to a standard USB-C port for the company. This change enabled users to charge their iPhones with any eligible USB-C cable. However, the transition was controversial, as many iPhone users welcomed the change as it gave them the freedom to opt for any adapter or USB-C cable other than what Apple provides, but others did not like it. However, how can one make sure that the iPhone 15 charges with optimum speed? Know how you can utilize the benefits of iPhone 15 USB-C cable and maximize charging speed.

iPhone 15 charging with USB-C cable

As per reports, with Apple's 20W USB-C power adapter and USB-C cable which supports up to 27W of output could charge your iPhone 15 from nill to 50 percent in 30 minutes, however, it takes almost 2 hours for the device to charge fully. But now with USB-C cable, iPhone 15 users have options to switch to other USB-C charging options that have higher-wattage power.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to the 9To5Google report, iPhone 15 users can take advantage of a dual USB-C compact charger from Anker as it has a higher wattage power than Apple's 20W USB-C power adapter. It will enable users to increase the iPhone 15 charging speed.

Also read: Fantastic Cyber Monday iPhone deals: From iPhone 15 to iPhone 14- Grab the best models

Additionally, if the iPhone 15 user also has a USB-C MacBook power adapter, it can also be used to increase the speed of charging. Also, users can also connect their iPhone to their MacBook's USB-C port when it is connected to power and charging. With USB-C cable, iPhone 15 users can conveniently fast charge all their Apple devices using the same cable or take advantage of a 60-watt or higher MacBook power adapter to utilize the charging speed to its full potential and avoid the delay with Apple's 20W USB-C charger.

Also read: Free up space on your iPhone: A quick guide to delete photos and videos in Messages app

Try out these other USB-C cable options for iPhone 15 to increase charging speed and save time when you are in a hurry. Furthermore, you can look for other higher-wattage charging option as well which is compatible with the iPhone.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Nov, 08:33 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 fan
GTA 6 excitement inspires fans to quit smoking and embrace healthier lifestyle
Valve CEO
Valve vs Wolfire Games: Gabe Newell will have to attend antitrust legal battle
Ubisoft
Mid-game pop-up ad appears in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey; Ubisoft blames technical error
GTA 6
GTA 6 preorder date LEAKED online! When can you preorder the highly-anticipated GTA 5 sequel?
BGMI A3 Royale Pass
BGMI A3 Royale Pass giveaway announced! Grab the opportunity to get items for FREE
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon