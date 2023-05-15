Home How To Kill dangerous apps! iPhone has this hidden feature

Kill dangerous apps! iPhone has this hidden feature

We worry all the time about apps on our iPhones that may be spying on us? Don’t fret! This hidden privacy feature on iPhones will solve the problem.

May 15 2023
Apple App Privacy Report will tell you about these spying apps! (HT Tech)

iPhone spying on you? Feel violated? Yes, we all find it extremely unsettling to think that someone may be watching us through our webcam or listening to our conversation without our knowledge. Yet, we find that that is exactly what is happening. This happens because several in-built and third-party apps request access to our camera, microphone, photos, location, and more. Unwittingly, we say 'yes' most of the time. For instance, when using a social media app, it may ask us to grant access to our camera in order to take and upload pictures within the app. Similarly, WhatsApp asks for Microphone access to make calls or let us send voice messages.

However, in this era of online scams and privacy breaches, it is difficult to know which app is using our data to spy on us! The problem may not just be with the apps, it may well be a bug in the OS too!

Thankfully, iPhone users may not be all that helpless. They have this feature to keep spying apps away! But first, you will have to review which apps have requested access to crucial hardware features. You can do this courtesy Apple App Privacy Report. What does it do? Have a look.

About Apple App Privacy Report

iPhone users having version iOS 15. 2 and above can make the best use of this privacy feature. With App Privacy Report, you gain a peek into the frequency of data access by apps, such as your location, camera, microphone, and other information. Additionally, you can review details regarding an app's network activity, website activity, and the most frequently contacted web domains across all apps. This helps you understand how the apps handle your data.

How to check Apple App Privacy Report

Step 1:

First of all, you need to ensure that your iPhone is updated to at least iOS 15.2 version. To confirm, go to the Settings app, tap on General, and visit the Software Update.
Step 2:

Once you have confirmed, then again go to the Privacy section in the Settings app.
Step 3:

Open App Privacy and turn the report on.
Step 4:

Here you will get the apps that have access to your information.
Step 5:

Now, based on your preference, you can then toggle apps off for specific permissions. In short, you will have the power to pick and choose.

Note that once you activate the App Privacy Report, it will start collecting information after that. Hence, it may take some time for the details to become available. As you continue using apps on your device, you will gradually observe more information being populated in the report.

 

First Published Date: 15 May, 16:44 IST
