Link Aadhaar-PAN online by March 31 on urgent basis; know how to pay fees

The government of India has made it mandatory for every individual who has been allotted a Permanent Account Number (PAN) as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, to link both these documents. The last day to link Aadhaar and PAN is March 31, 2023. If you miss linking your Aadhaar and PAN, from April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN will become inoperative, the Income Tax Department had informed.

Notably, PAN can be linked with a valid Aadhaar by visiting the official website of on www.incometax.gov.in after paying a fee of Rs. 1000. It can be known that the Income Tax Department had earlier introduced a sub-section (2) under section 139AA directing that a fine of Rs. 500 will be levied on linking the documents till June 30, 2022 and will be increased to Rs. 1000 after that.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar online

Both registered and unregistered users can link their Aadhaar and PAN on the e-Filing portal (www.incometax.gov.in), in both pre log in and post login mode.

For Pre login: You can use the quick link “Link Aadhaar” on the e-Filing home page to link Aadhaar and PAN (https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/bl-link-aadhaar).

For Post login: Go to www.incometax.gov.in > login > On Dashboard, in Profile Section under the Link Aadhaar to PAN option, click Link Aadhaar.

How to make fee payment for PAN-Aadhaar Linkage

The fee payment for PAN-Aadhaar Linkage needs to be made through e-Pay Tax functionality available on e-filing Portal. You can check for a list of authorised banks by navigating to e-Pay Tax functionality. (https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/e-pay-tax-prelogin/user-details).

Banks authorized for e-Pay Tax are- Axis Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, City Union Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, IndusInd Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India.

If you have a bank account which is authorised for e-Pay Tax, you can follow the below mentioned steps: