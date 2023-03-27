Home How To Link Aadhaar-PAN online by March 31 on urgent basis; know how to pay fees

Link Aadhaar-PAN online by March 31 on urgent basis; know how to pay fees

If you have not yet linked your Aadhaar card with PAN, here is a reminder for you. Do it now online. Know how much fees you need to pay and other details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 27 2023, 17:59 IST
Aadhaar and PAN
Here is how much fees you need to pay for linking Aadhaar and PAN. (Income Tax Department)
Aadhaar and PAN
Here is how much fees you need to pay for linking Aadhaar and PAN. (Income Tax Department)

The government of India has made it mandatory for every individual who has been allotted a Permanent Account Number (PAN) as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, to link both these documents. The last day to link Aadhaar and PAN is March 31, 2023. If you miss linking your Aadhaar and PAN, from April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN will become inoperative, the Income Tax Department had informed.

Notably, PAN can be linked with a valid Aadhaar by visiting the official website of on www.incometax.gov.in after paying a fee of Rs. 1000. It can be known that the Income Tax Department had earlier introduced a sub-section (2) under section 139AA directing that a fine of Rs. 500 will be levied on linking the documents till June 30, 2022 and will be increased to Rs. 1000 after that.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar online

Both registered and unregistered users can link their Aadhaar and PAN on the e-Filing portal (www.incometax.gov.in), in both pre log in and post login mode.

For Pre login: You can use the quick link “Link Aadhaar” on the e-Filing home page to link Aadhaar and PAN (https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/bl-link-aadhaar).

For Post login: Go to www.incometax.gov.in > login > On Dashboard, in Profile Section under the Link Aadhaar to PAN option, click Link Aadhaar.

How to make fee payment for PAN-Aadhaar Linkage

The fee payment for PAN-Aadhaar Linkage needs to be made through e-Pay Tax functionality available on e-filing Portal. You can check for a list of authorised banks by navigating to e-Pay Tax functionality. (https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/e-pay-tax-prelogin/user-details).

Banks authorized for e-Pay Tax are- Axis Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, City Union Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, IndusInd Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India.

If you have a bank account which is authorised for e-Pay Tax, you can follow the below mentioned steps:

How to make fee payment for PAN-Aadhaar Linkage

Step 1:

Visit e-Filing portal Home page and click on Link Aadhaar in Quick Links section.
Step 2:

Enter your PAN and Aadhaar Number.
Step 3:

Click on Continue to Pay Through e-Pay Tax.
Step 4:

Enter your PAN, Confirm PAN and Mobile number to receive OTP. Post OTP verification, you will be redirected to e-Pay Tax page.
Step 5:

Click on Proceed on the Income Tax Tile.
Step 6:

Select AY as 2023-24 and type of Payment as Other Receipts (500) and click Continue.
Step 7:

Applicable amount will be pre-filled against Others.
Step 8:

Alternatively, if you have a Bank account which is not listed for payment through e-Pay Tax, please follow the steps as under: For the banks for which payment to be made through Protean (NSDL) Portal please refer the link: https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/e-pay-tax-prelogin/user-details
Step 9:

Now, click on hyperlink given below on e-Pay tax page to redirect to Protean (NSDL) portal
Step 10:

You will be redirected to Protean portal. Click Proceed under Challan No./ITNS 280.
Step 11:

Select Tax applicable as 0021 and Type of Payment as 1000 and then provide other mandatory details and Proceed.
Step 12:

Post payment of fee you can link your Aadhaar number with PAN on the e-Filing Portal.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Mar, 17:44 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow
iPhone photos
With this iOS 16 feature, you can interact with text on photos and videos
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23 user? 5 hidden tricks you must try!

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
PS5
PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets