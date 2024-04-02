 Lok Sabha elections 2024: How to check your name in electoral roll using EPIC, mobile number | How-to
Gear up for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 by checking your name in the electoral roll via EPIC number and mobile number.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 02 2024, 12:05 IST
Check your name in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 electoral roll this way. (HT_PRINT)
Lok Sabha elections 2024 are just around the corner, meaning citizens across the country can take advantage of their rights and cast their votes. To ensure a worry-free voting experience, they are advised to check their name in the electoral roll, a list which contains details of all the registered voters in constituencies. While this can be done by visiting the designated voting booth, citizens can also do it online, promoting a hassle-free experience. All you need is your EPIC number and mobile number.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place in 7 phases, starting on April 19 till June 1. The day of the counting of the votes has been declared as June 4. 

How to check your name in the electoral roll using EPIC number

1. Head over to the official website of the Election Commission of India.

2. Next, scroll down to find the ‘Search Your Name in Electoral Roll' option.

3. You now have 3 options to conduct the search - mobile number, personal details, or EPIC number. 

4. Choose the EPIC option and enter the required details. Enter the captcha and tap ‘Search '.

5. A page will appear, featuring your electoral details (if present). Selecting the ‘View details' option will show your polling station as well as the polling dates.

Also Read: 

How to check your name in the electoral roll using a mobile number

1. To check your electoral details using the mobile number, proceed with steps 1 and 2 listed above.

2. Next, select the mobile number option and enter the details in the field provided.

3. Tap on ‘Search' and enter the OTP received on your mobile number.

4. Your details in the electoral roll will be displayed.

First Published Date: 02 Apr, 12:04 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets