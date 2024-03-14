 Centre extends deadline for free Aadhaar card updates until June 14, easing concerns for citizens | How-to
By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 14 2024, 20:32 IST
Government has announced an extension to the deadline for updating Aadhaar card details without any charge until June 14, 2024. Initially set to expire on March 14, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has decided to prolong the free online document upload facility, providing individuals with additional time to ensure the accuracy and currency of their Aadhaar card information.

This move comes as a relief for many citizens who may have been unable to update their Aadhaar card details within the original timeframe due to various reasons. With the extended deadline, individuals now have more flexibility to make necessary changes to their demographic data without incurring any fees.

To update Aadhaar card details, individuals can follow a straightforward process on the official UIDAI website. They need to enter their Aadhaar number and captcha, followed by clicking on 'Send OTP' to receive a one-time password on their linked mobile number. After entering the OTP, individuals can select 'Update Demographics Data' and proceed to upload the relevant documents. It's crucial to verify all details before submitting the update request to ensure accuracy.

It's worth noting that the free Aadhaar update service is exclusively available on the myAadhaar portal until June 14. Any updates made at physical Aadhaar centers during this period will attract a fee of 50. Therefore, individuals are encouraged to utilize the online platform for free updates within the specified timeframe.

Last year, the government took a firm stance against overcharging for Aadhaar services to protect citizens from exploitation. Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, emphasized that operators found guilty of overcharging would face severe penalties. This includes suspension for the operator and a fine of 50,000 for the enrollment registrar who appointed them.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of reporting grievances related to Aadhaar services to UIDAI through email or the toll-free number 1947. This ensures transparency and accountability in the Aadhaar system, allowing citizens to address any issues promptly.

First Published Date: 14 Mar, 20:32 IST
