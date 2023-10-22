Icon
Home How To Maximise your BGMI UC: 5 Smart tips for spending wisely

Maximise your BGMI UC: 5 Smart tips for spending wisely

Want to make the most of your UC in BGMI? Check out these 5 tips for smart spending in this thrilling game.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 22 2023, 07:15 IST
Master the art of UC spending in BGMI with these 5 tips. (BGMI)

BGMI is a super popular online shooting game. It's got tons of exciting stuff in it. One important thing in the game is UC, or Unknown Cash. You need UC to get cool stuff in the game. You can buy UC with real money. But don't waste it! Here are 5 tips to help you spend your UC wisely in BGMI.

1. Get the Royale Pass

The best way to use your UC in BGMI is to get the Elite Royale Pass. There are two types, the Elite Pass and the Elite Plus Pass. With these passes, you can earn cool rewards like outfits, vehicle skins, and weapon skins. The Elite Pass costs 360 UC and unlocks elite missions and primary Royale Pass items. The Elite Plus Pass is 960 UC and comes with bonus frame, remote, and extra RP ranks.

2. Upgrade Your Weapon Skins

Another smart way to use your UC is to unlock upgradable weapon skins. These skins look amazing and have cool animations. When you upgrade them, you can get special effects and loot. Some of the best weapon skins in BGMI are M416 Glacier, The Fool M416, and Blood and Bones M16A4.

3. Characters and Companions

BGMI has unique characters and companions with special abilities. You can spend UC to get these awesome characters and companions. There are lots to choose from. Sara and Carlo are great characters to have. When it comes to companions, Falcon and Buddy Kong have some incredible dance moves. But remember, some characters and companions are only available during special events.

4. Crate Openings

You can use your UC for crate openings. Crates have legendary and mythic outfits, gun skins, and more. You can make your inventory look really cool with these items. There's also a Soldier Crate that doesn't need UC and can be opened with BP, which you can earn for free by playing classic matches.

5. Lucky Spins and Essentials

Keep an eye out for special events and lucky spins. They offer mythic outfits and gun skins. You can get the stuff that interests you. Plus, you can spend your UC on useful things like rename cards and other discounted packs in the shop. These items include rename cards, room cards, companion rename cards, and more.

So, remember to spend your UC wisely in BGMI. Get the Royale Pass, upgrade weapon skins, choose cool characters and companions, open crates, and join lucky spins for great items.

First Published Date: 22 Oct, 07:14 IST
keep up with tech

Gaming

PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Sony Looks to Spider-Man to Boost PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Roblox
Roblox offers big benefits for developers who integrate subscriptions into experiences
GTA 5
PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game
GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
