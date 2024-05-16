IQOO Z9x 5G launched in India at 12999: Check specs, features, price and more

After months of speculations and rumours, IQOO finally announced the new IQOO Z9x 5G in India. The smartphone has already debuted in China and Malaysia and now it's making its way to India with some striking features and at a very affordable price. Over the past few weeks, the company has been continuously teasing the smartphone by revealing its specifications including battery, processors, and other details. Now, the IQOO website has all the details unveiled ahead of the launch. Know what the IQOO Z9x has to offer.

IQOO Z9x 5G specifications

The IQOO Z9x features a 6.72-inch multitouch LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1000nits local peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The IQOO Z9x will come in two colour options: Tornado Green and Storm Grey. It will run on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

For photography, the IQOO Z9x features a dual-camera setup which consists of a 50 MP AI main camera and a 2MP bokeh lens. It also sports an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. For lasting performance, the smartphone is equipped with a 6000 mAh battery which will support 44W fast charging. The company claims to offer 2 days of battery life with one full charge and assures four years of battery health. The IQOO Z9x is also IP64 dust and water resistance. These are some reasonable offerings given the price point of the smartphone.

IQOO Z9x 5G price and availability

The IQOO Z9x 5G will be available to purchase from the e-commerce website, Amazon. The smartphone will be priced at Rs. 12999. The sale of the smartphone will start on May 21 at 12 PM. Amazon is also offering bank discounts with ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards. Buyers can get up to Rs.1000 off by using these card offers on the purchase of IQOO Z9x 5G.

