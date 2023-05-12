MI vs GT TATA IPL 2023 Live: Where to watch Mumbai vs Gujarat IPL Match Online

MI vs GT TATA IPL 2023 Live: Gujarat Titans are at the summit of the TATA IPL 2023 table, having won 4 out of their last 5 matches. With playoffs approaching soon, GT would be hoping to maintain their hot form. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are also slowly climbing up the charts with 3 wins out of 5. MI are in 4th place. As many as 7 teams are competing for the 4 playoff spots and the race for the spots is heating up.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 MI vs GT Live: Time and Venue

The match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India. The MI vs GT match will begin today, May 12, at 7:30 PM IST.

TATA IPL 2023 MI vs GT Live: Where to watch

The Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game.

To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

MI vs GT: Squads

Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Piyush Chawla, Nehal Wadera, Jofra Archer, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.