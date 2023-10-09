Icon
NZ vs NED World Cup live score and streaming: When, where to watch ODI match online

New Zealand vs Netherlands ODI match is set to take place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup today, October 9. Know when, and where you can watch all the action of the match and catch the live score online.

By: HT TECH
Oct 09 2023, 10:40 IST
Watch the NZ vs NED World Cup match online. Know live streaming details. (AFP)
NZ vs NED World Cup live score and streaming: The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is off to a thrilling start. The tournament kicked off on October 5 with New Zealand's amazing victory over England. In the following matches, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and India have all won a match each. This year, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is taking place in India, making the Men in Blue one of the favourites to win it on their home soil. The next encounter is between New Zealand and the Netherlands. Going into the match, New Zealand will be considered favourites, fresh from a victory against England, while the Netherlands will be hoping to bounce back from their earlier loss against Pakistan.

If you wish to watch the NZ vs NED match from the comfort of your home, know when and where you can catch the live score and watch the match online.

NZ vs NED World Cup live score and streaming: When will the match take place?

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup's 2nd ODI between New Zealand and the Netherlands will take place today, October 9. The match will kick off at 2:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place half an hour before the match, at 1:30 PM IST.

NZ vs NED World Cup live score and streaming: Where will the match take place?

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is being held in India this year. The New Zealand vs Netherlands match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The World Cup ODI encounter between New Zealand and the Netherlands will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels in India.

NZ vs NED World Cup live score and streaming: Where to watch match online

The New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC Men's World Cup match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and more. Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides ample subscription options to choose from.

09 Oct, 10:40 IST
