Quordle 368 answer for January 27: Overcome the challenge! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 368 answer for January 27: Today’s puzzle is not going to be as easy as a walk in the park. You are going to work hard for it and we recommend you take the help of Quordle hints, clues and solutions to ensure victory.

Quordle 368 answer for January 27: Nobody likes to wake up on a Friday morning and be greeted with a confusing puzzle. But sadly, that's what you get in today's Quordle. And if you want to protect your precious streak, then you must find a way to overcome the challenge and secure a win. It can be a hassle on a weekend and we understand that. So do not worry, we are here with our Quordle hints and clues for you to get information about the words. And if they don't help, just jump to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 368 hints for January 27

All four words have some layer of difficulty in them. There are two words with obscure letters in them, two words with repeated letters and one word with both obscure letters and an unusual letter arrangement. If you wish to solve it efficiently, you have to be very quick with finding the clues. Use a letter elimination technique that you know. Do not waste more than 3-4 attempts on it.

Quordle 368 clues for January 27

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, K, E and A.

2. The words end with R, D, R and E.

3. Word 1 clue - a sweet substance extracted especially from the plants

4. Word 2 clue - to hit someone with your knee

5. Word 3 clue - an older person, especially one with a respected position in society

6. Word 4 clue - to begin to exist; to appear

These are your clues for the day. Go on and give the puzzle your best attempt. And if you still find yourself unsure, scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 368 answer for January 27

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. SUGAR

2. KNEED

3. ELDER

4. AROSE

We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.