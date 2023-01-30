    Trending News

    Home How To Quordle 371 answer for January 30, 2023: Ease your task, just check Quordle hints, clues here

    Quordle 371 answer for January 30, 2023: Ease your task, just check Quordle hints, clues here

    Quordle 371 answer for January 30, 2023: Here are some of the best hints and clues which can help you crack the Quordle 371 answer with ease. Check them here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 30 2023, 06:49 IST
    Quordle
    Quordle 371 answer for January 30, 2023: Crack the Quordle challenge with the help of these hints and clues. (Quordle)
    Quordle
    Quordle 371 answer for January 30, 2023: Crack the Quordle challenge with the help of these hints and clues. (Quordle)

    Quordle 371 answer for January 30, 2023: It is going to be a challenging task today! Guessing four words in mere nine attempts is in itself challenging and adding to it is today's very tricky words. To win today's game, all you need to do is concentrate and keep the hints and clues provided here in mind. However, in any case if you feel like you need to know the answers, you can check them here too. Here are the best Quordle 371 hints and clues you need today in order to maintain your winning streak.

    Quordle 371 hints for January 30

    Out of the four Quordle words to guess today, 1 is a bit easier compared to the other three. Even the letters used in the last word are a bit trickier to guess. You can check the Quordle 371 clues below and have patience, think and make wise guesses.

    Quordle 371 clues for January 30

    1. Today's Quordle words begin with G, S, T, and A.

    2. The words end with T, T, L, and E.

    3. Word 1 clue — to put a thin line of mortar in the spaces between tiles...

    4. Word 2 clue — to flow out suddenly and with force

    5. Word 3 clue — You need it to dry yourself after taking a bath....

    6. Word 4 clue — a hard stone with patterns of different colours

    Here you go! These are some of the best hints and clues we can provide to help you crack today's Quordle challenge. However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also read below to see the answers for today's Quordle 371 challenge.

    Quordle 371 answers for January 30

    The answers are right below but are you sure you want to know them? If you want to solve the Quordle challenge yourself then you are advised to stop reading here. However, if you are running out of attempts and need to know the answer then check them below:

    The four words that will make you win today's Quordle 371 challenge are:

    GROUT

    SPURT

    TOWEL

    AGATE

    And the game is all yours!

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 30 Jan, 06:49 IST
