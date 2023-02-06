Quordle 378 answer for February 6, 2023: Check top Quordle hints, clues here to get the answers

Quordle 378 answer for February 6, 2022: It is a mix! Quordle is offering you both easy and difficult words to guess today. However, guessing all the 4 Quordle words will be tricky. All you need to do is concentrate and keep the hints and clues provided here in mind. However, in any case if you feel like you need a bit more help, you can check out the solutions here too. Here are the best Quordle 378 hints and clues you need today in order to maintain your winning streak.

Quordle 378 hints for February 6

Out of the four Quordle words to guess today, 2 are easy guesses, while you may have to struggle to find the other two. Even the letters used in the words are a bit trickier to guess. You can check the Quordle 378 clues below and have patience, think and make wise guesses.

Quordle 378 clues for February 6

1. Today's Quordle words begin with S, W, C and C.

2. The words end with E, T, I and E.

3. Word 1 clue — Past simple and past participle of shine!

4. Word 2 clue — Where do you wear a wristwatch?

5. Word 3 clue — Ingredient used to add spice in the food!

6. Word 4 clue — A small, light, narrow boat, pointed at both ends and moved using a paddle.

Here you go! These are some of the best hints and clues we can provide to help you crack today's Quordle challenge. However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also read below to see the answers for today's Quordle 378 challenge.

Quordle 378 answers for February 6

The answers are right below but are you sure you want to know them? If you want to solve the Quordle challenge yourself then you are advised to stop reading here. However, if you are running out of attempts and need to know the answer then check them below:

The four words that will make you win today's Quordle 378 challenge are:

SHONE WRIST CHILI CANOE

And you win the Quordle 378 challenge! All the best for your next challenge.