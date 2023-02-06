    Trending News

    Quordle 378 answer for February 6, 2023: Check top Quordle hints, clues here to get the answers

    Quordle 378 answer for February 6, 2023: Check top Quordle hints, clues here to get the answers

    Quordle 378 answer for February 6, 2023: These simple hints and clues can help you crack the Quordle 378 answer today. Check them here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 06 2023, 06:34 IST
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    image caption
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    image caption
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    image caption
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    image caption
    4/5
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Quordle
    View all Images
    Quordle 378 answer for February 6, 2023: Crack the answers now with hints and clues here. (HT Tech)

    Quordle 378 answer for February 6, 2022: It is a mix! Quordle is offering you both easy and difficult words to guess today. However, guessing all the 4 Quordle words will be tricky. All you need to do is concentrate and keep the hints and clues provided here in mind. However, in any case if you feel like you need a bit more help, you can check out the solutions here too. Here are the best Quordle 378 hints and clues you need today in order to maintain your winning streak.

    Quordle 378 hints for February 6

    Out of the four Quordle words to guess today, 2 are easy guesses, while you may have to struggle to find the other two. Even the letters used in the words are a bit trickier to guess. You can check the Quordle 378 clues below and have patience, think and make wise guesses.

    Quordle 378 clues for February 6

    1. Today's Quordle words begin with S, W, C and C.

    2. The words end with E, T, I and E.

    3. Word 1 clue — Past simple and past participle of shine!

    4. Word 2 clue — Where do you wear a wristwatch?

    5. Word 3 clue — Ingredient used to add spice in the food!

    6. Word 4 clue — A small, light, narrow boat, pointed at both ends and moved using a paddle.

    Here you go! These are some of the best hints and clues we can provide to help you crack today's Quordle challenge. However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also read below to see the answers for today's Quordle 378 challenge.

    Quordle 378 answers for February 6

    The answers are right below but are you sure you want to know them? If you want to solve the Quordle challenge yourself then you are advised to stop reading here. However, if you are running out of attempts and need to know the answer then check them below:

    The four words that will make you win today's Quordle 378 challenge are:

    1. SHONE
    2. WRIST
    3. CHILI
    4. CANOE

    And you win the Quordle 378 challenge! All the best for your next challenge.

    First Published Date: 06 Feb, 06:33 IST
