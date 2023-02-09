    Trending News

    Quordle 381 answer for February 9: Ordinary puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 381 answer for February 9: Players are lucky today because it is a pretty straight forward puzzle today. But just in case, here are your Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Feb 09 2023, 09:18 IST
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Quordle
    Quordle 381 answer for February 9: Know today’s Quordle hints, clues and solutions here. (HT Tech)

    Quordle 381 answer for February 9: After a long time, Quordle has come up with a puzzle that is not very mentally demanding. Players with their usual strategies should be able to beat the game. There are a couple of tricks, but compared to the usual level of the game, it's not much. For most veterans, it would be an easy task. However, for any player who does not have the confidence in their abilities yet or are stuck at some point in the game, we have as always curated the Quordle hints and clues. Just check them out below and you should know how to proceed. And if you're looking for an instant solution, then jump to the bottom.

    Quordle 381 hints for February 9

    Three out of the four words follow the simple letter arrangement of three consonant and two vowels in between, which is easier for people to figure out. The three words also do not contain any repeated letters and are fairly common words. The fourth word has a repeated letter and contains one obscure letter, so that is where players need to be careful. To start off the game, we would recommend going with a word that has popular consonants.

    Quordle 381 clues for February 9

    1. Today's words begin with the letters B, L, G and G.

    2. The words end with the letters Y, E, Y and R.

    3. Word 1 clue - in an extreme way; seriously or severely

    4. Word 2 clue - to move forward with sudden force

    5. Word 3 clue - unpleasantly bright in colour or decoration

    6. Word 4 clue - to look steadily and intently at something

    These were your clues. We believe they should help you reach the answers fairly easily. But if you're still stuck, then just scroll down for the solution.

    Quordle 381 answer for February 9

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. BADLY

    2. LUNGE

    3. GAUDY

    4. GAZER

    We hope this puzzle was hassle-free for you. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 09 Feb, 09:16 IST
