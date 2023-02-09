Quordle 381 answer for February 9: Ordinary puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 381 answer for February 9: After a long time, Quordle has come up with a puzzle that is not very mentally demanding. Players with their usual strategies should be able to beat the game. There are a couple of tricks, but compared to the usual level of the game, it's not much. For most veterans, it would be an easy task. However, for any player who does not have the confidence in their abilities yet or are stuck at some point in the game, we have as always curated the Quordle hints and clues. Just check them out below and you should know how to proceed. And if you're looking for an instant solution, then jump to the bottom.

Quordle 381 hints for February 9

Three out of the four words follow the simple letter arrangement of three consonant and two vowels in between, which is easier for people to figure out. The three words also do not contain any repeated letters and are fairly common words. The fourth word has a repeated letter and contains one obscure letter, so that is where players need to be careful. To start off the game, we would recommend going with a word that has popular consonants.

Quordle 381 clues for February 9

1. Today's words begin with the letters B, L, G and G.

2. The words end with the letters Y, E, Y and R.

3. Word 1 clue - in an extreme way; seriously or severely

4. Word 2 clue - to move forward with sudden force

5. Word 3 clue - unpleasantly bright in colour or decoration

6. Word 4 clue - to look steadily and intently at something

These were your clues. We believe they should help you reach the answers fairly easily. But if you're still stuck, then just scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 381 answer for February 9

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. BADLY

2. LUNGE

3. GAUDY

4. GAZER

We hope this puzzle was hassle-free for you. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.