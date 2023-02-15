    Trending News

    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Quordle 387 answer for February 15: Solve it in style! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 387 answer for February 15: Solve it in style! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 387 answer for February 15: Today’s puzzle is quite a straightforward one. If you do get stuck, you can take the assistance of the Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 15 2023, 08:35 IST
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    image caption
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    image caption
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    image caption
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    image caption
    4/5
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Quordle
    View all Images
    Quordle 387 answer for February 15: Don’t be reckless. Solve the puzzle smartly with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Play Store)

    Quordle 387 answer for February 15: Alternating the difficulty level, today's Quordle puzzle is on the easier end. Yesterday, the puzzle was truly difficult and many must have lost their streak to it. However, today is a new day and you must focus on rebuilding or improving your streak now. An easy puzzle does mean ease of solving, but it also means that not being able to solve would bring you below others. Do not make the same mistake. Check the Quordle hints and clues right now and know how to systematically take down the puzzle. And in case you need extra help, just scroll to the bottom and check the solutions too.

    Quordle 387 hints for February 15

    Strangely, no words today have a repeated letter. That means all you need today is a solid letter elimination strategy and then the rest of the path will be clear for you. Do note that there are a couple of uncommon letters, so you will need to be thorough with your clue hunting. We would recommend starting the game with a set of uncommon words as it can make the rest of the game easier for you. And if you struggle to figure out any word, just check the clues below.

    Quordle 387 clues for February 15

    1. Today's words begin with the letters R, S, C and S.

    2. The words end with the letters T, T, H and P. 

    3. Word 1 clue - to argue that a statement or claim is not true

    4. Word 2 clue - a piece of clothing worn, especially by men, on the upper part of the body, made of light cloth

    5. Word 3 clue - a fight or serious disagreement

    6. Word 4 clue - a person, especially a child, who is mischievous in a likeable or amusing way

    Now, just think about the clues and you should already be very close to solving the puzzle. And for those of you who are still confused, simply scroll down for the solutions.

    Quordle 387 answer for February 15

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. REBUT

    2. SHIRT

    3. CLASH

    4. SCAMP

    We hope solving the puzzle was fun for you. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 15 Feb, 08:33 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views
    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble