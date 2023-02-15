Quordle 387 answer for February 15: Solve it in style! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 387 answer for February 15: Alternating the difficulty level, today's Quordle puzzle is on the easier end. Yesterday, the puzzle was truly difficult and many must have lost their streak to it. However, today is a new day and you must focus on rebuilding or improving your streak now. An easy puzzle does mean ease of solving, but it also means that not being able to solve would bring you below others. Do not make the same mistake. Check the Quordle hints and clues right now and know how to systematically take down the puzzle. And in case you need extra help, just scroll to the bottom and check the solutions too.

Quordle 387 hints for February 15

Strangely, no words today have a repeated letter. That means all you need today is a solid letter elimination strategy and then the rest of the path will be clear for you. Do note that there are a couple of uncommon letters, so you will need to be thorough with your clue hunting. We would recommend starting the game with a set of uncommon words as it can make the rest of the game easier for you. And if you struggle to figure out any word, just check the clues below.

Quordle 387 clues for February 15

1. Today's words begin with the letters R, S, C and S.

2. The words end with the letters T, T, H and P.

3. Word 1 clue - to argue that a statement or claim is not true

4. Word 2 clue - a piece of clothing worn, especially by men, on the upper part of the body, made of light cloth

5. Word 3 clue - a fight or serious disagreement

6. Word 4 clue - a person, especially a child, who is mischievous in a likeable or amusing way

Now, just think about the clues and you should already be very close to solving the puzzle. And for those of you who are still confused, simply scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 387 answer for February 15

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. REBUT

2. SHIRT

3. CLASH

4. SCAMP

We hope solving the puzzle was fun for you. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.