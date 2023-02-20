    Trending News

    Quordle 392 answer for February 20: Check hints, clues and all 4 solutions

    Quordle 392 answer for February 20: Check hints, clues and all 4 solutions

    Quordle 392 answer for February 20: Today’s puzzle holds several common words but adds some confusion with repeated letters. Just check these hints, clues and solutions and solve Quordle 392.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Feb 20 2023, 06:46 IST
    Quordle 392 answer for February 20: If you are stuck at a position where you need to guess the right word in the next attempt or lose the game, make use of these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.
    Quordle 392 answer for February 20: Today's Quordle puzzle has taken the repeated letter route. That means a couple of words today contain repeated letters. This can be tough and cause you to make the wrong guesses and bring you closer to a loss. To increase your chances of solving the puzzle, just use the Quordle hints and clues provided. And if you still find yourself struggling, the solutions can be found at the bottom of the page.

    Quordle 392 hints for February 20

    Our recommendation would be to focus on finding letters first and then get the arrangement right. You need to come up with a strategy that can help you find all four words.

    Quordle 392 clues for February 20

    Today's words begin with the letters L, C, O and Q.

    The words end with L, L, Y and E.

    Word 1 clue - a person who is trustworthy, dependable, and supportive.

    Word 2 clue - An animal with a hump! You guessed it right?

    Word 3 clue - A word to explain that something is strange or out of the ordinary.

    Word 4 clue - to a certain or fairly significant extent or degree.

    That's it! These are the clues for the day. Use them and you will surely reach your destination before running out of your limited guesses. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down and get all the solutions.

    Quordle 392 answer for February 20

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    LOYAL

    CAMEL

    ODDLY

    QUITE

    We hope you were able to successfully overcome this especially challenging puzzle. To get more assistance, be sure to check this space daily.

    First Published Date: 20 Feb, 06:46 IST
