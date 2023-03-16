    Trending News

    Home How To Quordle 416 answer for March 16: Discouraged? Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 416 answer for March 16: Discouraged? Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 416 answer for March 16: Although today’s puzzle is on the easier end, it is never a good idea to be too confident and ignore precious resources. Check Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 16 2023, 08:52 IST
    Quordle
    View all Images
    Quordle 416 answer for March 16: Even if today’s puzzle is easy, your streak is too precious to take a risk. Check Quordle hints, clues and solutions now. (HT Tech)

    Quordle 416 answer for March 16: Third day in a row and yet another easy puzzle! Players really have a chance to create a high streak. But it should be remembered that we use the word ‘easy' quite loosely. Whether the game is easy or not depends entirely on the first two guesses you make. And because the risk of losing exists with every puzzle, no matter whether easy or hard, that is why you need to check out these Quordle hints and clues to ensure that your streak is always protected. These hints and clues will give you information relating to today's words so that you don't have to make wild guesses. And if you need even further help, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

    Quordle 416 hints for March 16

    Only a single word contains a repeated letter. Rest of them do not, which is a great thing. Three out of the four words are common and should already be a part of your vocabulary. On top of that, the letter arrangement of the words is also pretty standard. We believe if you read through till the end of clues, you probably would have solved half the puzzle before even opening the game.

    Quordle 416 clues for March 16

    1. Today's words begin with the letters G, O, U and A.

    2. The words end with the letters T, Y, D and D. 

    3. Word 1 clue - a short, low sound that an animal or person makes

    4. Word 2 clue - in unusual and interesting way; unexpectedly

    5. Word 3 clue - someone who has not been married

    6. Word 4 clue - to stay away from someone or something, or prevent something from happening, or not allow yourself to do something

    These are your clues. We are certain you must have figured out a couple of words here itself. For the rest, just use your wit. And if you need some additional help, just scroll for the solutions.

    Quordle 416 answer for March 16

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. GRUNT

    2. ODDLY

    3. UNWED

    4. AVOID

    We hope you were able to solve the puzzle easily and did not face any confusion. Do check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 16 Mar, 08:52 IST
