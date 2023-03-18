    Trending News

    Home How To Quordle 418 answer for March 18: Grab a win! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 418 answer for March 18: Grab a win! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 418 answer for March 18: A couple of words today will definitely make you scratch your head in confusion. Check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions, it’s better than getting stuck!

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 18 2023, 09:36 IST
    Quordle
    View all Images
    Quordle 418 answer for March 18: If you are stuck or want to give up, don’t. Check these Quordle hints and clues to reach the solutions without a fuss. (Play Store)

    Quordle 418 answer for March 18: Is it necessary to check the hints and clues? Not really. In fact some pro players insist on solving the game all on their own. But since Quordle is also a social game, as you can share your results on social media and messaging apps, there is a pressure to perform well. And on those few days when you know you cannot give your hundred percent to the game due time constraints, sickness or any other reason, these hints and clues can come in handy and help you still hold on to your streak. It is also helpful for new players as they have not developed a sound strategy to beat the game and it helps them keep afloat. With that being said, check out these Quordle hints and clues to easily get to the solutions. And if you want some additional help, just scroll to the bottom for the answer.

    Quordle 418 hints for March 18

    All the words in today's puzzle are common and would be familiar to you. That's a big advantage. Also, only one word has a repeated letter. There are almost no uncommon letters and the letter arrangement is also very typical. You can use the basic letter elimination strategy to beat the game.

    Quordle 418 clues for March 18

    1. Today's words begin with the letters C, S, C and E.

    2. The words end with the letters D, E, E and Y. 

    3. Word 1 clue - inform someone about a particular matter

    4. Word 2 clue - something which is after all relevant to most of the volumes

    5. Word 3 clue - a tall metal structure with a long horizontal part, used for lifting and moving heavy objects

    6. Word 4 clue - a complete absence of contents

    We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you still struggle however, simply scroll down to the solutions.

    Quordle 418 answer for March 18

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. CLUED

    2. STAVE

    3. CRANE

    4. EMPTY

    We hope Quordle did not pose any threat to your winning streak. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 18 Mar, 09:36 IST
