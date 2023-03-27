Quordle 427 answer for March 27: An easy win? Check Quordle hints, clues here

Quordle 427 answer for March 27: It is a rare occasion when Quordle goes easy on its players. Well, today's challenge is not that easy, but a mixed one. Out of the four Quordle words, you can easily crack 3. If you want assistance and do not want to take any unnecessary risks, you can use these Quordle hints and clues to solve the puzzle. And if you're stuck in a tough spot, you can always jump to the bottom to check the solutions.

Quordle 427 hints for March 27

Three of the four words today can be classified as easy. However, the one word left may cause you trouble. There are uncommon letters used in the words and even the letter arrangement can be confusing to figure out. So, make sure to check the clues very carefully.

Quordle 427 clues for March 27

Today's words begin with the letters R, R, B and H.

The words end with the letters Y, E, W and E.

Word 1 clue - If you are prepared for something!

Word 2 clue - In a lower position (than), under

Word 3 clue - A show with songs, dances, jokes, and short plays often about recent events

Word 4 clue - Speed....

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you still struggle however, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 427 answer for March 27

Wait, today's Quordel challenge is easy, you can try cracking it yourself. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

READY BELOW REVUE HASTE

Well, keep trying and above all, keep winning!