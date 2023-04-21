Quordle 452 answer for April 21: The most frustrating thing in a Quordle game is when you have solved three words with two attempts left and still have no idea how to solve the last word. And unfortunately, today's puzzle brings you one of those words. This word packs a couple of Quordle tricks together and ensures that you don't have an easy time figuring it out. And nobody wants a puzzle like that on a Friday. So, if you're stuck and looking for a way out, don't look any further. Just check these Quordle hints and clues to protect your winning streak. And if they are not enough, just scroll to the bottom for the solutions too.

Quordle 452 hints for April 21

Three of the four words have no repeated letters, uncommon letters, or any strange letter arrangement. However, one word had all three of these problems. And that is what makes finding that word difficult. To solve this puzzle, you need to be efficient in solving the remaining three puzzles first. We would recommend a letter elimination strategy with a maximum of three words. This way you get three attempts to find out the three words and then three remaining attempts for just the final word.

Quordle 452 clues for April 21

1. Today's words begin with the letters W, S, K, and P.

2. The words end with the letters Y, R, E, and C.

3. Word 1 clue - having warts; covered with or as with warts

4. Word 2 clue - to cut something into two pieces; to cut something off

5. Word 3 clue - an unprincipled, untrustworthy, or dishonest person

6. Word 4 clue - of or near the sexual organs on the outside of a person's body

These are your clues for the day. Just think about them for a moment and the answers will come to you on their own. And if you are still stuck and the warm cup of beverage is getting cold, then simply scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 452 answer for April 21

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. WARTY

2. SEVER

3. KNAVE

4. PUBIC

We hope you were able to add another day to your streak. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.