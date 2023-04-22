Home How To Quordle 453 answer for April 22: A familiar challenge! Check hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 453 answer for April 22: A familiar challenge! Check hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 453 answer for April 22: The game brings the return of double-letter mayhem. Don’t risk your streak, just check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
Apr 22 2023
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 453 answer for April 22: Do not make the puzzle more difficult than it needs to be. Take the assistance of these Quordle hints, clues and solutions now. (HT Tech)

Quordle 453 answer for April 22: If you were looking forward to a straightforward puzzle, then think again. The game has brought back one of its infamous tricks and it has increased the difficulty level of today's puzzle significantly. The double-letter challenge is back. Double letters mean words that have a repetition of one of the letters. These are tricky to solve because the player would not know whether they need to find more clues or repeat one of the letters to find the answer. And this confusion often takes away their attempts. So, if you want a comfortable weekend puzzle, you need to check these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need more assistance, just scroll to the bottom for the solution too.

Quordle 453 hints for April 22

Three out of the four words today have a double letter. Interestingly, all the words are very common and familiarity will not be an issue when solving the puzzle today. And to make things easier, two of the three words have a vowel as a repeating letter. If you can remember these hints, solving the word will be a piece of cake. We would recommend starting the game with a vowel-heavy starting word.

Quordle 453 clues for April 22

1. Today's words begin with the letters L, I, T, and A,

2. The words end with the letters T, Y, A, and R.

3. Word 1 clue - the greatest or smallest amount of something that is allowed or possible

4. Word 2 clue - the use of words to express something other than and especially the opposite of the literal meaning

5. Word 3 clue - an alternate name for planet Earth, as well as the Latin name for the planet

6. Word 4 clue - a shelter of vines or branches or of latticework covered with climbing shrubs or vines

These were your clues. Now go on and give back your best effort. And if you want more help, then just scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 453 answer for April 22

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. LIMIT

2. IRONY

3. TERRA

4. ARBOR

We hope you were able to add another day to your streak. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 22 Apr, 07:52 IST
