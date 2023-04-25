Home How To Quordle 456 answer for April 25: A series of interesting words! Check hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 456 answer for April 25: A couple of words today will definitely make you scratch your head in confusion. Check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions, it’s better than getting stuck!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 25 2023, 08:04 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 456 answer for April 25: If you are stuck or want to give up, don’t. Check these Quordle hints and clues to reach the solutions without a fuss. (HT Tech)

Quordle 456 answer for April 25: Is it necessary to check the hints and clues? Not really. In fact, some pro players insist on solving the game all on their own. But since Quordle is also a social game, as you can share your results on social media and messaging apps, there is pressure to perform well. And on those few days when you know you cannot give your hundred percent to the game due to time constraints, sickness, or any other reason, these hints and clues can come in handy and help you still hold on to your streak. It is also helpful for new players as they have not developed a sound strategy to beat the game and it helps them keep afloat. With that being said, check out these Quordle hints and clues to easily get to the solutions. And if you want some additional help, just scroll to the bottom for the answer.

Quordle 456 hints for April 25

All the words in today's puzzle are common and would be familiar to you. That's a big advantage. Also, not even one word has a repeated letter. There are almost no uncommon letters and the letter arrangement is also very typical. You can use the basic letter elimination strategy to beat the game.

Quordle 456 clues for April 25

1. Today's words begin with the letters C, S, C and B.

2. The words end with the letters T, B, O and W.

3. Word 1 clue - the top part of the front of your body

4. Word 2 clue - a large plant with a rounded shape formed from many small branches

5. Word 3 clue - a statement of the beliefs or aims that guide someone's actions

6. Word 4 clue - in a lower position (than); Under

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you still struggle, however, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 456 answer for April 25

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. CHEST

2. SHRUB

3. CREDO

4. BELOW

We hope Quordle did not pose any threat to your winning streak. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 25 Apr, 08:03 IST
Tags:
