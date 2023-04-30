Home How To Quordle 461 answer for April 30: Check hints, clues, solutions and keep losses at bay

Quordle 461 answer for April 30: Check hints, clues, solutions and keep losses at bay

Quordle 461 answer for April 30: This puzzle can be very challenging to figure out. But don’t feel discouraged, check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to get to the victory.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 30 2023, 06:43 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 461 answer for April 30: The puzzle is bombarding us with tricky words every day. Find your way out using these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Play Store)

Quordle 461 answer for April 30: Quordle has become a daily necessity, a habit, of a huge number of players around the globe. No matter how challenging these puzzles are, we all keep coming back to them. Whether it is because of the addictive nature of the puzzle or because the idea of “one puzzle a day” keeps us hooked, everyone enjoys a game of Quordle. But the feeling of happiness does not really come in till you solve the puzzle and figure out the words. This also means unless you win the game, you will be left feeling dissatisfied. So, you need to check these Quordle hints and clues to claim the win and get your daily dose of happiness. You can also check the solution at the bottom if you need additional help.

Quordle 461 hints for April 30

There are two words with repeated letters. But if you thought it was a good thing, then think again. The puzzle has more tricks than one. One of them is the abundance of vowels. We saw a similar puzzle earlier this week, so you should be somewhat prepared. There are also a couple of uncommon letters, so be on the lookout for them as well. Check the clues below and know the words.

Quordle 461 clues for April 30

  1. Today's words begin with the letters S, G, R, and R.
  2. The words end with the letters T, T, H, and R.
  3. Word 1 clue - fat and solid-looking
  4. Word 2 clue - to put a thin line of mortar in the spaces between tiles
  5. Word 3 clue - to eject (the contents of the stomach) through the mouth as the result of involuntary muscular spasms of the stomach and oesophagus
  6. Word 4 clue - doing something carefully with great attention to detail

That's all. We hope these clues helped you reach a little closer to your final answer. If not, scroll down and check the answer to today's Quordle below.

Quordle 461 answer for April 30

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

  1. STOUT
  2. GROUT
  3. RALPH
  4. RIGOR

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle and get your daily dose of happiness. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

