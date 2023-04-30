Quordle 461 answer for April 30: Check hints, clues, solutions and keep losses at bay

Quordle 461 answer for April 30: Quordle has become a daily necessity, a habit, of a huge number of players around the globe. No matter how challenging these puzzles are, we all keep coming back to them. Whether it is because of the addictive nature of the puzzle or because the idea of “one puzzle a day” keeps us hooked, everyone enjoys a game of Quordle. But the feeling of happiness does not really come in till you solve the puzzle and figure out the words. This also means unless you win the game, you will be left feeling dissatisfied. So, you need to check these Quordle hints and clues to claim the win and get your daily dose of happiness. You can also check the solution at the bottom if you need additional help.

Quordle 461 hints for April 30

There are two words with repeated letters. But if you thought it was a good thing, then think again. The puzzle has more tricks than one. One of them is the abundance of vowels. We saw a similar puzzle earlier this week, so you should be somewhat prepared. There are also a couple of uncommon letters, so be on the lookout for them as well. Check the clues below and know the words.

Quordle 461 clues for April 30

Today's words begin with the letters S, G, R, and R. The words end with the letters T, T, H, and R. Word 1 clue - fat and solid-looking Word 2 clue - to put a thin line of mortar in the spaces between tiles Word 3 clue - to eject (the contents of the stomach) through the mouth as the result of involuntary muscular spasms of the stomach and oesophagus Word 4 clue - doing something carefully with great attention to detail

That's all. We hope these clues helped you reach a little closer to your final answer. If not, scroll down and check the answer to today's Quordle below.

Quordle 461 answer for April 30

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

STOUT GROUT RALPH RIGOR

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle and get your daily dose of happiness. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.