Quordle 473 answer for May 12: One tricky word! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 473 answer for May 12: One tricky word! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 473 answer for May 12: Fighting against the ever growing tricks of Quordle is an uphill battle. But do not give up. Use these Quordle hints, clues and solution to earn your streak.

By: HT TECH
May 12 2023, 08:15 IST
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 473 answer for May 12: Yet another difficult word today. What are you waiting for? Check Quordle hints and clues now. Get to the solution easily. (HT Tech)

Quordle 473 answer for May 12: Lately, Quordle has been gaining widespread fame as people have begun to find Wordle too easy. Wordle, the original game and inspiration behind spin-offs like Dordle, Nerdle, Quordle and more, asks players to find one word within 5 attempts. While it does require a different strategy, many players were able to find the word by using a strong letter elimination strategy. But Quordle is not that easy. And if you have come from Wordle recently, you will find that it to be extremely challenging and often frustrating. But there is nothing to worry about. Whenever you get stuck, check these Quordle hints and clues to get more information about the word. And if you're still stuck, simply scroll to the bottom for the solutions.

Quordle 473 hints for May 12

Today's puzzle is a diverse one but each of the words poses a new challenge for you. One of the word has a repeated letter, while another word is highly obscure and might be a struggle for you to find. The remaining two words are more generic and should not cause many problems.

Quordle 473 clues for May 12

1. Today's words begin with the letters H, C, D, and C.

2. The words end with the letters Y, C, T, and P. 

3. Word 1 clue - the sweet sticky substance that is made by bees and that people eat

4. Word 2 clue - a person who believes that people are only interested in themselves and are not sincere

5. Word 3 clue - to unnerve or deter by arousing fear, apprehension, or aversion

6. Word 4 clue - to say something with a high, happy voice

These are your clues for the day. Go through them properly and give the game a fair shot. We are rooting for you. And for those of you who need an instant boost, check the solutions below.

Quordle 473 answer for May 12

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. HONEY

2. CYNIC

3. DAUNT

4. CHIRP

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 12 May, 08:13 IST
