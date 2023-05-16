Quordle 477 answer for May 16: Barbaric puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 477 answer for May 16: After many days of easy puzzles, today, Quordle throws a scary puzzle our way. And it is one of the toughest we have seen in a while and it certainly is a streak-breaker. If you're a veteran player and have been playing for a while, you need to be careful to not lose your weeks of hard work. In all honesty, even we struggled to solve the puzzle today. People who are not well versed in the tricks of the game should not try to solve it on their own unless they want to risk their winning streak. Check these Quordle hints and clues today to ensure a win by protecting your streak. And if somehow you are stuck, just scroll to the bottom to see the solution.

Quordle 477 hints for May 16

The first thing you need to know is that there are three words with repeated letters in today's puzzle. But that's not the full extent of what makes the puzzle so tricky. Every single word comes with an uncommon letter and a couple of words are also not your everyday familiar words. Over and all, you will have to deal with multiple tricks at the same time. So, if you're confused, just scroll down for the clues.

Quordle 477 clues for May 16

1. Today's words begin with the letters H, C, S, and L.

2. The words end with the letters Y, N, R, and A.

3. Word 1 clue - boy wizard from a famous fantasy novel series

4. Word 2 clue - the part of the large intestine extending from the cecum to the rectum

5. Word 3 clue - to cut off the hair of an animal or a person

6. Word 4 clue - the immature, wingless, and often wormlike feeding form that hatches from the egg of many insects

These were your clues. Now, go out there and give the game your best shot. And for those of you who are still in need of extra assistance, just scroll to the bottom.

Quordle 477 answer for May 16

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. HARRY

2. COLON

3. SHEAR

4. LARVA

We hope you were able to solve it. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.